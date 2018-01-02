Here are the 10 best UFC knockouts of 2017 — but which is your number one?

Francis Ngannou knocks out Alistair Overeem at UFC 218. Source: Scott Taetsch

THE UFC WILL kick off its 2018 schedule with a Fight Night event — headlined by Jeremy Stephens and Doo Ho Choi — on 14 January, but in the meantime you might be reflecting on some of the best of the action from the past year.

BT Sport, the UFC’s official broadcast partner in the UK and Ireland, has posted its ranking of the top 10 knockouts of 2017, and it includes a host of spectacular finishes.

Featuring strikes with the fist, elbow, knee and shin, the countdown ends with Francis Ngannou at number one for the punch that stopped Alistair Overeem at UFC 218 and earned him a title shot against heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic later this month.

But do you agree with the selection? Watch the video and vote in our poll, or let us know in the comments section if there’s a knockout which should have been included instead.

😱 Francis Ngannou

😮 Mike Perry

💥 Edson Barboza



2017 was another year for incredible knockouts in the UFC!



Here's our top 10 👇 pic.twitter.com/UT2K1zJpRP — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 31, 2017

Which was the best UFC knockout of 2017?

