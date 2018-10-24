This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 24 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

10-man Tottenham's Champions League hopes take a blow after Hugo Lloris' moment of madness

Spurs came under pressure late on after their goalkeeper was sent off.

By AFP Wednesday 24 Oct 2018, 7:50 PM
1 hour ago 6,655 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4304106
A Harry Kane goal could not inspire a Tottenham victory.
Image: Adam Davy
A Harry Kane goal could not inspire a Tottenham victory.
A Harry Kane goal could not inspire a Tottenham victory.
Image: Adam Davy

LUUK DE JONG scored a dramatic late leveller as PSV Eindhoven scraped a 2-2 Champions League draw with 10-man Tottenham Hotspur to leave the English giants’ campaign hanging by a thread on Wednesday.

With no points from their opening two Group B fixtures, this was make-or-break for both Spurs and PSV at the Philips Stadion.

A dominant Spurs looked to have the points wrapped up after Kane nodded past Jeroen Zoet for a 55th-minute lead after Lucas Moura had equalised after Hirving Lozano’s 30th-minute opener for PSV.

But when Lozano threatened to catch a through ball in the 78th minute, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris came rushing out of his goal and caught the Mexican winger with his knee.

The French World Cup winner was immediately shown a red card, with Spurs manager Mauricio Pocchettino taking off Heung-Min Son for second-choice ‘keeper Michel Vorm.

Vorm’s first task was to push away a superb free-kick at the base of the post, only to be caught ball-watching when De Jong poked a loose ball past him with three minutes left on the clock.

It saw Spurs locked with PSV on one point in Group B, five points behind Barcelona and Inter Milan, who play later Wednesday.

Source: Evil Simon/YouTube

A fast start saw Tottenham quickly take control and in the 18th minute Kane saw a great header come off post and crossbar following a corner from the right.

PSV midfielder Gaston Pereiro fired just a yard wide of Lloris’s upright with a 25-yard free-kick and at the other end Zoet was down quickly to smother when Son skipped past the Spurs defence to fire a low shot on target.

Yet the Londoners were stunned on the half hour when Toby Alderweireld panicked on a backpass from Davinson Sanchez as Lozano applied the pressure.

Despite Alderweireld running back to block, Lozano’s effort deflected off the Belgian’s boot to send the ball over a rooted Lloris.

Tottenham looked to be back on level terms minutes later when, from a corner, Sanchez fired a rebound from Alderweireld’s header past Zoet from inside a packed area.

But somehow the goal was ruled offside. Although Kane was in an offside position, the England striker made no attempt to play the ball.

Spurs made amends almost immediately, Christian Eriksen splitting the PSV defence to set up Kieran Trippier for a crisp cross that Lucas fired first-time past Zoet via a deflection.

Tottenham were thankful moments later when Pereiro dribbled past Alderweireld to prod an effort off Lloris’s bar. 

But Spurs continued to be the better team.

Zoet came to the rescue to deny Eriksen after he was set up by Trippier and the Dane made amends soon after with a superb delivery that saw Kane nod past Zoet at the back post.

Despite Spurs’ dominance, the depleted Londoners were made to pay in the final minutes when De Jong pounced in a packed area to poke past Vorm.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'He has a back problem': Sarri confirms Hazard is sidelined with injury
    'He has a back problem': Sarri confirms Hazard is sidelined with injury
    Klopp set to give Fabinho his big chance with midfield pair missing
    'All journalists try to hurt us, maybe it's envy because you don't know how to play football'
    JUVENTUS
    'Men against boys' - Man United slammed by Ferdinand and Scholes
    'Men against boys' - Man United slammed by Ferdinand and Scholes
    Mourinho: Juventus at a different level to Man United
    Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford as Juventus too good for Man United
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Is Romelu Lukaku really the answer to Man United's problems?
    Is Romelu Lukaku really the answer to Man United's problems?
    Boost for Man United and Juve as Valencia held by Young Boys
    Mourinho walks half a mile to Old Trafford as Man United bus stuck in traffic again
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    As it happened: Man United vs Juventus, Champions League
    As it happened: Man United vs Juventus, Champions League
    'Men against teenagers - as 1-0 defeats go, this was a thrashing': Juve's Euro lesson to United
    Bonucci turned down Man United move to return 'home' to Juventus

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie