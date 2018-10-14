This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 14 October, 2018
It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Some of the defining moments from a busy week of sporting action.

By The42 Team Sunday 14 Oct 2018, 8:29 PM
1 hour ago 3,117 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4286198

1. Ireland Head Coach Joe Schmidt who received his Honorary Fellowship of the Faculty of Paediatrics for contribution to child health

Joe Schmidt Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

2. Shamrock Rovers’ Gary Shaw tackled by Jamie Lennon of St Patrick’s Athletic

Gary Shaw tackled by Jamie Lennon 12/10/2018 Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

3. Leinster’s Sean O’Brien pictured competing against Wasps

Leinsters Sean O'Brien Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

4. Bath’s Freddie Burns fails to ground the ball to score a try late in the game as he is dispossessed by Maxime Médard of Toulouse

Freddie Burns fails to ground the ball to score a try late in the game as he is dispossessed by Maxime Médard Source: James Crombie/INPHO

5. Joey Carbery celebrates after the Munster-Exeter match

Joey Carbery celebrates after the match Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

6. Ireland fans pay tribute to the late Oran Tully

Ireland fans Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

7. Imokilly’s Seamus Harnedy lifts the trophy after his side triumphed in the Cork Senior Hurling Championship Final

Seamus Harnedy lifts the trophy presented by Tracey Kennedy Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

8. Toulon’s Daniel Ikpefan and Sinoti Sinoti of Newcastle

Daniel Ikpefan and Sinoti Sinoti Source: James Crombie/INPHO

9. Portlaoise’s Ricky Maher celebrates with Cahir Healy at the end of the Laois Senior Football Championship Final 

Ricky Maher celebrates with Cahir Healy at the end of the game Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

10. Dunboyne celebrate after the Meath Senior Football Championship Final

Dunboyne celebrate after the game with the trophy Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

