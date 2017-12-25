  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 26 December, 2017
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

What a hit! 10 of the best goals from 2017

Stick on the kettle and remind yourself of some of the best goals from 2017.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 25 Dec 2017, 7:30 PM
9 hours ago 5,268 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3752006

Olivier Giroud â€“ Arsenal v Crystal Palace (January)

Source: Ewan Foot/YouTube

Arsenalâ€™s Olivier Giroud started 2017 off with a sublime exhibition of skill to score a goal from a scorpion kick in a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

The entire move which led to the goal was rather impressive, starting with an interception in the Arsenal defence which launched a counter-attack.

The ball eventually came to Alexis Sanchez, who curled the ball into the area to the incoming Giroud.

The Frenchman mistimed his run slightly, but improvised to create a goal out of nothing with that back heel kick in the air.

Nemanja Matic â€“ Chelsea v Spurs (April)

Source: FATV/YouTube

Before he switched allegiance to Man United, Matic was a Blues man, and he scored a cracker for the London club against Spurs in the FA Cup semi-final earlier this year.

After gathering possession on the outside, Eden Hazard moves across to the penalty area and slips the ball into the path of Matic.

The Serbian then drills the shot into the top corner with his left boot.

Aviles Hurtado â€“ Atlas vÂ Tijuana XolosÂ (April)

Source: G football/YouTube

This score from aÂ Mexicoâ€™s Liga MX game was another exceptional moment of skill.

A corner kick found Colombian striker Aviles Hurtado, who swung himself into the air in a bicycle-kick motion.

He made the perfect connection with the ball and sent the ball hurtling into the roof of the net.

Moussa Dembele â€“ Celtic v St Johnstone (February)

Source: Amar AM7/YouTube

21-year-old Moussa Dembele scored a goal against St Johnstone this year which included a touch from every single Celtic player on the pitch.

Dembeleâ€™s finish itself from close range was a respectable strike, but the involvement of the whole team and the back heel passes which lead to the goal are what make the moment.

Emre Can â€“ Watford v Liverpool (May)

Source: LOUIS HD/YouTube

This is another bicycle-kick effort on the list, and it comes from a Premier League encounter at Vicarage Road.

A cross in from Lucas was greeted by the foot of Can, and the German player directed the tricky shot into the net.

Neymar â€“ Barcelona v PSG (March)

Source: Footizi/YouTube

In one of the greatest comebacks in football history, Barcelona put six goals past Paris Saint Germain, to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The revival included a superb free-kick from Neymar.

With the scoreline reading 3-1 to Barca on the night, and the Spanish side closing in on a remarkable result, they were awarded a free-kick just outside the penalty area.

Neymar stood over the free-kick and curled the shot inside the narrowest of margins to send it past the hands of PSG keeperÂ Kevin Trapp.

Ironically, the Brazilian would later transfer to the French club.

Fernando Torres â€“ Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo (February)

Source: E7comps/YouTube

Atletico Madridâ€™s Fernando Torres goal against Celta Vigo in February is worthy of inclusion in this list.

With his side trailing by a goal after 10 minutes, a ball into the penalty area provoked an act of brilliant skill from Torres. After controlling the ball, he takes a shot over his head with his back to the goal.

He puts a lot of air under the kick, but manages to drop the ball into the net.

Marc Albrighton â€“ Everton v Leicester (April)

Source: EARLY Goal/YouTube

This free-kick from Marc Albrighton in April deserves a few re-runs on Youtube.

The Leicester playerâ€™s kick was perfectly balanced with enough height to rise above everyone in the box, while also having the right amount of dipping power to smash it into the goal.

Casemiro â€“ Real Madrid v Napoli (February)

Source: Sembang Bolaa/YouTube

The Champions League first leg meeting between these sides saw the visiting team take an early lead through Lorenzo Insigne.

But Real rallied with goals from Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and this excellent long-range volley from Casemiro to seal the win.

Memphis Depay â€“ Lyon v Toulouse (March)Â 

Source: SidelineFootball/YouTube

The former Man United man showed great composure and precision for his new club Lyon to score peach from the half-way line in a 4-0 win against Toulouse.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the yearâ€™s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Easonâ€™s, or order it here today (â‚¬10):

Buy now

Can admiration for Man City overcome distaste about Abu Dhabi?

Griezmann will be allowed to leave â€“ Simeone

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
What a hit! 10 of the best goals from 2017
What a hit! 10 of the best goals from 2017
'Al-Qaeda attacked near to where I was living.... Any foreigner was now a legitimate target'
'Ibrahimovic couldn't shoot' - Capello claims credit for taming the lion at Juventus
ARSENAL
'I probably wasnâ€™t mature enough to go over to England at 15'
'I probably wasnâ€™t mature enough to go over to England at 15'
Milner wants 'boring' Liverpool after Arsenal thriller
'We were paralysed and frozen, a psychological factor from the bad start against Man United'
FOOTBALL
Southampton striker Austin charged with violent conduct following kick
Southampton striker Austin charged with violent conduct following kick
Gattuso: I am the least of Milan's problems
Superb Kane hat-trick equals Shearer goal record and sends Spurs above Arsenal
IRELAND
It's about the journey* - 10 best bits from Ireland's World Cup qualifying campaign
It's about the journey* - 10 best bits from Ireland's World Cup qualifying campaign
'I'd never expected to be captain of Ireland at 21. It's what you've always dreamed of'
Inside Met Ã‰ireann: How forecasters decode Ireland's weather
LIVERPOOL
'I thought we would win it in my time... From there on you would have expected to go forward'
'I thought we would win it in my time... From there on you would have expected to go forward'
'He misjudged it - the second hand would have helped': Klopp accepts Simon Mignolet's error
'That is the type of game for people who love football - let's give credit to the creative force'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie