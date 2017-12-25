What a hit! 10 of the best goals from 2017

Olivier Giroud â€“ Arsenal v Crystal Palace (January)

Arsenalâ€™s Olivier Giroud started 2017 off with a sublime exhibition of skill to score a goal from a scorpion kick in a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

The entire move which led to the goal was rather impressive, starting with an interception in the Arsenal defence which launched a counter-attack.

The ball eventually came to Alexis Sanchez, who curled the ball into the area to the incoming Giroud.

The Frenchman mistimed his run slightly, but improvised to create a goal out of nothing with that back heel kick in the air.

Nemanja Matic â€“ Chelsea v Spurs (April)

Before he switched allegiance to Man United, Matic was a Blues man, and he scored a cracker for the London club against Spurs in the FA Cup semi-final earlier this year.

After gathering possession on the outside, Eden Hazard moves across to the penalty area and slips the ball into the path of Matic.

The Serbian then drills the shot into the top corner with his left boot.

Aviles Hurtado â€“ Atlas vÂ Tijuana XolosÂ (April)

This score from aÂ Mexicoâ€™s Liga MX game was another exceptional moment of skill.

A corner kick found Colombian striker Aviles Hurtado, who swung himself into the air in a bicycle-kick motion.

He made the perfect connection with the ball and sent the ball hurtling into the roof of the net.

Moussa Dembele â€“ Celtic v St Johnstone (February)

21-year-old Moussa Dembele scored a goal against St Johnstone this year which included a touch from every single Celtic player on the pitch.

Dembeleâ€™s finish itself from close range was a respectable strike, but the involvement of the whole team and the back heel passes which lead to the goal are what make the moment.

Emre Can â€“ Watford v Liverpool (May)

This is another bicycle-kick effort on the list, and it comes from a Premier League encounter at Vicarage Road.

A cross in from Lucas was greeted by the foot of Can, and the German player directed the tricky shot into the net.

Neymar â€“ Barcelona v PSG (March)

In one of the greatest comebacks in football history, Barcelona put six goals past Paris Saint Germain, to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The revival included a superb free-kick from Neymar.

With the scoreline reading 3-1 to Barca on the night, and the Spanish side closing in on a remarkable result, they were awarded a free-kick just outside the penalty area.

Neymar stood over the free-kick and curled the shot inside the narrowest of margins to send it past the hands of PSG keeperÂ Kevin Trapp.

Ironically, the Brazilian would later transfer to the French club.

Fernando Torres â€“ Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo (February)

Atletico Madridâ€™s Fernando Torres goal against Celta Vigo in February is worthy of inclusion in this list.

With his side trailing by a goal after 10 minutes, a ball into the penalty area provoked an act of brilliant skill from Torres. After controlling the ball, he takes a shot over his head with his back to the goal.

He puts a lot of air under the kick, but manages to drop the ball into the net.

Marc Albrighton â€“ Everton v Leicester (April)

This free-kick from Marc Albrighton in April deserves a few re-runs on Youtube.

The Leicester playerâ€™s kick was perfectly balanced with enough height to rise above everyone in the box, while also having the right amount of dipping power to smash it into the goal.

Casemiro â€“ Real Madrid v Napoli (February)

The Champions League first leg meeting between these sides saw the visiting team take an early lead through Lorenzo Insigne.

But Real rallied with goals from Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and this excellent long-range volley from Casemiro to seal the win.

Memphis Depay â€“ Lyon v Toulouse (March)Â

The former Man United man showed great composure and precision for his new club Lyon to score peach from the half-way line in a 4-0 win against Toulouse.

