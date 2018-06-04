Quiz: How well do you remember the 2006 World Cup?

1. Italy were the champions this time around. Who was the host country for this particular tounament? Japan Germany

USA South Africa

2. Zidane was sent off for headbutting an Italian player, his last action at international level. Who did he headbutt? Marco Materazzi Gianluca Zambrotta

Gennaro Gattuso Mauro Camoranesi

3. Which of these players scored more during the tournament? Andriy Shevchenko Hernan Crespo

Luca Toni Tim Cahill

4. England made the headlines for bringing teenager Theo Walcott to the tournament, how old was he? 18 16

19 17

5. Germany defeated Portugal to finish third in the tournament, what was the final score of that game? 2-1 4-0

3-1 3-0

6. Who was awarded the 'Best Young Player' of the tournament? Lukas Podolski Cristiano Ronaldo

Cesc Fabregas Lionel Messi

7. Who scored England's only penalty in their quarter-final shootout loss to Portugal? Frank Lampard Wayne Rooney

Stephen Gerrard Owen Hargreaves

8. Which team racked up the most goals in the tournament at 14? Argentina Brazil

Germany Italy

9. Which of these teams lost all three of their group games, failing to pick up a single point? Japan Costa Rica

Trinidad & Tobago Iran