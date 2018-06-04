This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well do you remember the 2006 World Cup?

By Gavin Quinn Monday 4 Jun 2018, 9:35 PM
1. Italy were the champions this time around. Who was the host country for this particular tounament?
Japan
Germany

USA
South Africa
2. Zidane was sent off for headbutting an Italian player, his last action at international level. Who did he headbutt?
Marco Materazzi
Gianluca Zambrotta

Gennaro Gattuso
Mauro Camoranesi
3. Which of these players scored more during the tournament?
Andriy Shevchenko
Hernan Crespo

Luca Toni
Tim Cahill
4. England made the headlines for bringing teenager Theo Walcott to the tournament, how old was he?
18
16

19
17
5. Germany defeated Portugal to finish third in the tournament, what was the final score of that game?
2-1
4-0

3-1
3-0
6. Who was awarded the 'Best Young Player' of the tournament?
Lukas Podolski
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cesc Fabregas
Lionel Messi
7. Who scored England's only penalty in their quarter-final shootout loss to Portugal?
Frank Lampard
Wayne Rooney

Stephen Gerrard
Owen Hargreaves
8. Which team racked up the most goals in the tournament at 14?
Argentina
Brazil

Germany
Italy
9. Which of these teams lost all three of their group games, failing to pick up a single point?
Japan
Costa Rica

Trinidad & Tobago
Iran
10. Who scored the winning penalty for the Italians in the final?
Francesco Totti
Daniele de Rossi

Fabio Grosso
Simonne Perotta
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Have you even seen any of this World Cup?
