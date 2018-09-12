This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
12 players from Dublin as 11 counties feature in 2018 All-Star football nominations

Tyrone, Monaghan, Galway, Kildare, Donegal, Kerry, Laois, Fermanagh, Armagh and Carlow also have nominees.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 12 Sep 2018, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 10,082 Views 18 Comments
http://the42.ie/4229520

AFTER COMPLETING FOUR-in-a-row, the All-Ireland champions Dublin have 12 players nominated for the 2018 GAA-GPA PWC All-Star awards with 11 counties in total having players included.

Con O'Callaghan, Paul Mannion and Dean Rock celebrate Con O'Callaghan, Paul Mannion and Dean Rock have all been nominated. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The 45-player shortlist has been released today for this year’s awards which recognise the star players from the 2018 football championship action.

Defeated All-Ireland finalists Tyrone have seven players nominated, the same number as beaten semi-finalists Monaghan and Galway.

Kildare and Donegal have three players apiece in the frame with two Kerry players nominated in David Clifford and Gavin White.

Gavin White Kerry footballer Gavin White. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Laois goalkeeper Graham Brody, Fermanagh defender Che Cullen, Armagh forward Rory Grugan and Carlow attacker Paul Broderick are all recognised as well, the only four players from counties that did not reach the Super 8s.

Carlow's Paul Broderick kicks a free Carlow forward Paul Broderick Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Only six players from the 2017 All-Star side are nominated on this occasion – Jack McCaffrey, Colm Cavanagh, James McCarthy, Dean Rock, Con O’Callaghan and Paul Mannion.

The nominees were decided by a committee made up of GAA media and chaired by GAA President John Horan.

This year’s All-Star awards take place on Friday 2 November in Dublin’s Convention Centre and will be screened live by RTÉ TV. 

The list of nominees in full is:

Goalkeepers

  1. Stephen Cluxton (Dublin)
  2. Graham Brody (Laois)
  3. Rory Beggan (Monaghan)

Rory Beggan Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Defenders

  1. Eoghan Bán Gallagher (Donegal)
  2. Jonny Cooper (Dublin)
  3. Jack McCaffrey (Dublin)
  4. Eoin Murchan (Dublin)
  5. James McCarthy (Dublin)
  6. Che Cullen (Fermanagh)
  7. Sean Kelly (Galway)
  8. Eoghan Kerin (Galway)
  9. Sean Andy Ó Ceallaigh (Galway)
  10. Gavin White (Kerry)
  11. Eoin Doyle (Kildare)
  12. Karl O’Connell (Monaghan)
  13. Drew Wylie (Monaghan)
  14. Ryan Wylie (Monaghan)
  15. Padraig Hampsey (Tyrone)
  16. Michael McKernan (Tyrone)
  17. Tiernan McCann (Tyrone)
  18. Peter Harte (Tyrone)

Peter Harte scores a penalty Tyrone's Peter Harte. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Midfielders

  1. Michael Murphy (Donegal)
  2. Brian Fenton (Dublin)
  3. Thomas Flynn (Galway)
  4. Niall Kearns (Monaghan)
  5. Colm Cavanagh (Tyrone)
  6. Mattie Donnelly (Tyrone)

Brendan Fenton and Michael Murphy Donegal's Michael Murphy and Dublin's Brian Fenton. Source: Lorraine OÕSullivan/INPHO

Forwards

  1. Rory Grugan (Armagh)
  2. Paul Broderick (Carlow)
  3. Ryan McHugh (Donegal)
  4. Niall Scully (Dublin)
  5. Ciaran Kilkenny (Dublin)
  6. Brian Howard (Dublin)
  7. Paul Mannion (Dublin)
  8. Dean Rock (Dublin)
  9. Con O’Callaghan (Dublin)
  10. Shane Walsh (Galway)
  11. Damien Comer (Galway)
  12. Ian Burke (Galway)
  13. David Clifford (Kerry)
  14. Daniel Flynn (Kildare)
  15. Paul Cribben (Kildare)
  16. Conor McManus (Monaghan)
  17. Ryan McAnespie (Monaghan)
  18. Niall Sludden (Tyrone)

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

