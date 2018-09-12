12 players from Dublin as 11 counties feature in 2018 All-Star football nominations

AFTER COMPLETING FOUR-in-a-row, the All-Ireland champions Dublin have 12 players nominated for the 2018 GAA-GPA PWC All-Star awards with 11 counties in total having players included.

Con O'Callaghan, Paul Mannion and Dean Rock have all been nominated. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The 45-player shortlist has been released today for this year’s awards which recognise the star players from the 2018 football championship action.

Defeated All-Ireland finalists Tyrone have seven players nominated, the same number as beaten semi-finalists Monaghan and Galway.

Kildare and Donegal have three players apiece in the frame with two Kerry players nominated in David Clifford and Gavin White.

Kerry footballer Gavin White. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Laois goalkeeper Graham Brody, Fermanagh defender Che Cullen, Armagh forward Rory Grugan and Carlow attacker Paul Broderick are all recognised as well, the only four players from counties that did not reach the Super 8s.

Carlow forward Paul Broderick Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Only six players from the 2017 All-Star side are nominated on this occasion – Jack McCaffrey, Colm Cavanagh, James McCarthy, Dean Rock, Con O’Callaghan and Paul Mannion.

The nominees were decided by a committee made up of GAA media and chaired by GAA President John Horan.

This year’s All-Star awards take place on Friday 2 November in Dublin’s Convention Centre and will be screened live by RTÉ TV.

The list of nominees in full is:

Goalkeepers

Stephen Cluxton (Dublin) Graham Brody (Laois) Rory Beggan (Monaghan)

Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Defenders

Eoghan Bán Gallagher (Donegal) Jonny Cooper (Dublin) Jack McCaffrey (Dublin) Eoin Murchan (Dublin) James McCarthy (Dublin) Che Cullen (Fermanagh) Sean Kelly (Galway) Eoghan Kerin (Galway) Sean Andy Ó Ceallaigh (Galway) Gavin White (Kerry) Eoin Doyle (Kildare) Karl O’Connell (Monaghan) Drew Wylie (Monaghan) Ryan Wylie (Monaghan) Padraig Hampsey (Tyrone) Michael McKernan (Tyrone) Tiernan McCann (Tyrone) Peter Harte (Tyrone)

Tyrone's Peter Harte. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Midfielders

Michael Murphy (Donegal) Brian Fenton (Dublin) Thomas Flynn (Galway) Niall Kearns (Monaghan) Colm Cavanagh (Tyrone) Mattie Donnelly (Tyrone)

Donegal's Michael Murphy and Dublin's Brian Fenton. Source: Lorraine OÕSullivan/INPHO

Forwards

Rory Grugan (Armagh) Paul Broderick (Carlow) Ryan McHugh (Donegal) Niall Scully (Dublin) Ciaran Kilkenny (Dublin) Brian Howard (Dublin) Paul Mannion (Dublin) Dean Rock (Dublin) Con O’Callaghan (Dublin) Shane Walsh (Galway) Damien Comer (Galway) Ian Burke (Galway) David Clifford (Kerry) Daniel Flynn (Kildare) Paul Cribben (Kildare) Conor McManus (Monaghan) Ryan McAnespie (Monaghan) Niall Sludden (Tyrone)

