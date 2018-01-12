  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 12 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cork Con's drive for six continues as Bateman Cup reaches semi-final stage

Division 1A giants Lansdowne and holders Cork Constitution are in action on Saturday.

By The42 Team Friday 12 Jan 2018, 6:15 PM
2 hours ago 1,490 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3795348

THERE IS THE potential for some big upsets in the Ulster Bank Bateman Cup semi-finals if Division 1A giants Lansdowne and Cork Constitution slip up on their travels on Saturday.

Lying in the wait are Sligo and City of Armagh, who both claimed long-awaited provincial Senior Cup titles before Christmas.

Ulster Bank Bateman Cup semi-finals

Saturday 13 January, kick-off 2.30pm unless stated 

SLIGO (1st, Div 2C) v LANSDOWNE (1st, Div 1A), Hamilton Park, 2pm

Lansdowne in the team huddle Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The first of two unique semi-final clashes sees two of the Ulster Bank League’s current table toppers face off in Strandhill.

After 11 rounds, Lansdowne are still unbeaten and hold a stunning 13-point lead at the summit, having also claimed the Leinster Senior League trophy against Clontarf in November.

Last winners of the Bateman Cup back in 1931, they will relish an opportunity to break up Cork Constitution’s modern-day dominance of this historic All-Ireland competition.

Mike Ruddock’s men are a daunting prospect, on current form, for any club side, but hosts Sligo have been motoring along nicely at the top of Division 2C and are licking their lips at the prospect of testing themselves against the illustrious headquarters club.

Ross Mannion’s charges created their own piece of history before Christmas when winning Sligo’s first Connacht Senior Cup since 1914.

They claimed the scalp of Corinthians in a hard-fought final. Captained by industrious flanker Shane Boyle, they have the skilful Mike Wells and Ryan Feehily in play-making roles.

The Sligo squad has an average age of 23, and while Lansdowne also boast plenty of youthful talent, they could have the game’s decisive player in former Munster out-half Scott Deasy, if he features again at number 10.

CITY OF ARMAGH (4th, Div 2A) v CORK CONSTITUTION (2nd, Div 1A), Palace Grounds

Cork Con celebrate winning The Bateman Cup Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Having recently relinquished their grip on the Munster Senior Cup, Cork Constitution will want to put up another proud defence of their Bateman Cup crown as they eye an incredible sixth title in as many years.

They have won their last ten matches in the All-Ireland competition, with man-of-the-match Brian Hayes inspiring last year’s 18-13 final victory at Old Belvedere.

City Armagh lie two divisions below Con but are well-coached by Willie Faloon and will play with no pressure on them, promising to ‘give it a lash and hold nothing back’ in their first ever Bateman Cup appearance.

They are set to line out with the same side that secured their maiden Ulster Senior Cup against Ballymena last month, with centre Johnny Pollock and prop Daryl Morton as the only changes from the 17-13 success.

The battle at half-back should be intriguing one as Armagh’s impressive pairing of Cormac Fox and Harry Doyle come up against the experienced Gerry Hurley, who captains Con in the injury-enforced absence of Niall Kenneally, and Aidan Moynihan.

Gavin Duffy and Vincent O’Brien are poised to come back into the visitors’ front row, with influential lock Conor Kindregan, who missed last week’s 26-0 league victory over Buccaneers, fit enough for a bench spot.

The final is scheduled for the weekend of 21/22 April.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Eir Sport wins Pro14 TV rights for next season after outbidding Sky

‘He has no boundaries in the way he thinks’: Nacewa excited to take on Europe with Larmour

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mourinho admits 'contempt' for Conte but moves to end ongoing feud
Mourinho admits 'contempt' for Conte but moves to end ongoing feud
'The two most exciting sides' set to meet and more Premier League talking points
'I'm hearing the amount is around £20m': Conte not interested in Sanchez despite bargain
ARSENAL
Man United and Arsenal target Napoli star, Sturridge valued at Â£30m and all today's transfer gossip
Man United and Arsenal target Napoli star, Sturridge valued at £30m and all today's transfer gossip
Everton in talks to sign 'goalscoring threat' Theo Walcott
Arsene Wenger confirms midfielder will join Valencia
FOOTBALL
'We still have amazing players' - Oxlade-Chamberlain confident Coutinho exit won't derail Liverpool
'We still have amazing players' - Oxlade-Chamberlain confident Coutinho exit won't derail Liverpool
Phil Neville: Sanchez could follow in footsteps of Cantona, Van Persie at United
Messi inspires rout with Coutinho watching on as holders Barcelona book quarter-final spot
HURLING
'To me, the provinces are gone, theyâre dead' - a call for an open hurling championship draw
'To me, the provinces are gone, they’re dead' - a call for an open hurling championship draw
Reigning champions Our Lady's and 2016 kingpins Árdscoil Rís triumph in Harty quarter-finals
Free-taker key as Midleton CBS return to Harty Cup last four stage with narrow victory over Thurles CBS
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
'He has no boundaries in the way he thinks': Nacewa excited to take on Europe with Larmour
'He has no boundaries in the way he thinks': Nacewa excited to take on Europe with Larmour
Lowe and Larmour set for first European starts as Cullen names Leinster team for Glasgow
Cloete and Holland return as Munster name strong side for Racing

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie