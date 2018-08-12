This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Top 20 finishes for two Irish athletes in European Championship marathon

The Irish men took sixth place overall, while Lizzie Lee led the charge for the women’s team.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 12 Aug 2018, 12:06 PM
Kevin Seaward Kevin Seaward (left) en route to a 15th-place finish in this morning's marathon. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

IRELAND’S KEVIN SEAWARD has finished in 15th place in the men’s marathon at the European Championships in Berlin.

Seaward came home in 2:16:58 — just over two minutes off the personal best he recorded in the Berlin Marathon in 2015 — to lead the Irish charge in this morning’s race.

Victory went to Koen Naert of Belgium, who set a championship record of 2:09:51 to take the gold medal ahead of Switzerland’s Tadesse Abraham (2:11:24) and Italy’s Yassine Rachik (2:12:09).

Seaward wasn’t the only Irish runner to finish in the top 20. A time of 2:18:00 was enough for Mick Clohisey to take 18th place, while Sean Hehir clocked a time of 2:18:58 to finish 25th and secure sixth place for the Irish team (6:53:55). The Italians (6:40:48) were the top team overall, with Spain (6:42:43) second and Austria (6:49:29) third.

Of the other Irish runners in the field, Sergiu Ciobanu’s time of 2:19:49 gave him 36th place and Paul Pollock was 47th after running a time of 2:23:26.

Lizzie Lee Lizzie Lee leading the Irish charge in the women's marathon. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Lizzie Lee was the first Irish athlete to cross the finish line in the women’s race. The 38-year-old mother-of-two finished in 29th place in a time of 2:40:12.

Breege Connolly recorded a time of 2:41:53 to take 31st, with Gladys Ganiel O’Neill finishing 33rd after coming home in 2:42:42.

Volha Mazuronak of Belarus defied nose bleeds and almost taking a wrong turn with less than a mile to go to win in a time of 2:26:22. She had just six seconds to spare over France’s Clémence Calvin, who finished three seconds ahead of Eva Vrabcová Nývltová of Czech Republic.

Belarus (7:21:54) also took gold in the women’s team standings. Italy were second (7:32:46) and Spain were third (7:44:06). A combined time of 8:04:46 gave the Irish team eighth place.

