Bale's Champions League final overhead kick in the running for star-studded Puskas award

GARETH BALE, CRISTIANO Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah have all been included on a star-studded shortlist for the 2018 Fifa Puskas award.

Bale's strike against Liverpool is one of 10 nominations. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

The prize is given to the best goal scored in a season, and a total of 10 players are set to battle for the gong, with the likes of Benjamin Pavard and Ricardo Quaresma also nominated.

Bale’s stunning overhead kick in May’s Champions League final win over Liverpool is among the standout goals, while memorable World Cup strikes from Messi, Pavard, Quaresma and Russia’s Denis Cheryshev are included.

Salah scored a staggering 44 goals for Liverpool last season, and his virtuoso effort against Everton in the Merseyside derby, where he beat two players before curling it into the top corner, will likely be a popular choice.

The winner will be decided by an online fan poll, and will be announced at a ceremony in London on 24 September.

You can watch all of the goals here, and vote for your winner here.

