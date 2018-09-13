This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 13 September, 2018
15 players from Limerick as 8 counties feature in 2018 All-Star hurling nominations

Galway, Cork, Clare, Kilkenny, Wexford, Dublin and Tipperary also have nominees.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 13 Sep 2018, 7:00 AM
34 minutes ago 3,045 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4232118

IT’S A CLEAN sweep for All-Ireland champions Limerick as their starting fifteen from last month’s final success have all been nominated for the 2018 GAA-GPA PWC All-Star hurling awards.

Limerick celebrates after the game with the Liam MacCarthy Limerick players celebrate their All-Ireland final victory. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The 45-player shortlist has been released today for this year’s awards which recognise the star players from the 2018 hurling championship action.

All of Limerick’s players will be chasing their first All-Star with the three most recent recipients from the county – Richie McCarthy, Seamus Hickey and Shane Dowling – all amongst the substitutes for the decider triumph over Galway.

Eight counties in total have nominations. Limerick are followed in the rankings by beaten finalists Galway with nine nominees, there are seven Cork players recognised, with five hurlers from both Clare and Kilkenny in the running.

John Conlon Clare's John Conlon. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Two players from Wexford – Liam Ryan and Paudie Foley – along with Dublin’s Chris Crummey and Tipperary’s Jason Forde complete the list.

Jason Forde Tipperary's Jason Forde. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

There are seven players from the 2017 All-Star side nominated on this occasion – Padraic Mannion, Daithi Burke, Mark Coleman, David Burke, Joe Canning, Conor Whelan and Patrick Horgan.

Both David and Daithi Burke will be chasing their fourth consecutive All-Star.

David Burke Galway's David Burke Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The list of nominees in full is:

Goalkeepers

  1. Anthony Nash (Cork)
  2. Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny)
  3. Nickie Quaid (Limerick)

Defenders

  1. David McInerney (Clare)
  2. Mark Coleman (Cork)
  3. Colm Spillane (Cork)
  4. Chris Crummey (Dublin)
  5. Daithi Burke (Galway)
  6. Adrian Tuohy (Galway)
  7. Padraic Mannion (Galway)
  8. Aidan Harte (Galway)
  9. Cillian Buckley (Kilkenny)
  10. Padraig Walsh (Kilkenny)
  11. Sean Finn (Limerick)
  12. Mike Casey (Limerick)
  13. Richie English (Limerick)
  14. Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick)
  15. Declan Hannon (Limerick)
  16. Dan Morrissey (Limerick)
  17. Paudie Foley (Wexford)
  18. Liam Ryan (Wexford)

Cillian Buckley Kilkenny's Cillian Buckley. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Midfielders

  1. Colm Galvin (Clare)
  2. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork)
  3. David Burke (Galway)
  4. James Maher (Kilkenny)
  5. Cian Lynch (Limerick)
  6. Darragh O’Donovan (Limerick)

Darragh Fitzgibbon Cork's Darragh Fitzgibbon. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Forwards

  1. Peter Duggan (Clare)
  2. John Conlon (Clare)
  3. Shane O’Donnell (Clare)
  4. Daniel Kearney (Cork)
  5. Seamus Harnedy (Cork)
  6. Patrick Horgan (Cork)
  7. Joe Canning (Galway)
  8. Cathal Mannion (Galway)
  9. Conor Whelan (Galway)
  10. Jonathan Glynn (Galway)
  11. TJ Reid (Kilkenny)
  12. Kyle Hayes (Limerick)
  13. Gearoid Hegarty (Limerick)
  14. Tom Morrissey (Limerick)
  15. Aaron Gillane (Limerick)
  16. Seamus Flanagan (Limerick)
  17. Graeme Mulcahy (Limerick)
  18. Jason Forde (Tipperary)

