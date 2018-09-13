15 players from Limerick as 8 counties feature in 2018 All-Star hurling nominations

IT’S A CLEAN sweep for All-Ireland champions Limerick as their starting fifteen from last month’s final success have all been nominated for the 2018 GAA-GPA PWC All-Star hurling awards.

Limerick players celebrate their All-Ireland final victory. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The 45-player shortlist has been released today for this year’s awards which recognise the star players from the 2018 hurling championship action.

All of Limerick’s players will be chasing their first All-Star with the three most recent recipients from the county – Richie McCarthy, Seamus Hickey and Shane Dowling – all amongst the substitutes for the decider triumph over Galway.

Eight counties in total have nominations. Limerick are followed in the rankings by beaten finalists Galway with nine nominees, there are seven Cork players recognised, with five hurlers from both Clare and Kilkenny in the running.

Clare's John Conlon. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Two players from Wexford – Liam Ryan and Paudie Foley – along with Dublin’s Chris Crummey and Tipperary’s Jason Forde complete the list.

Tipperary's Jason Forde. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

There are seven players from the 2017 All-Star side nominated on this occasion – Padraic Mannion, Daithi Burke, Mark Coleman, David Burke, Joe Canning, Conor Whelan and Patrick Horgan.

Both David and Daithi Burke will be chasing their fourth consecutive All-Star.

Galway's David Burke Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The list of nominees in full is:

Goalkeepers

Anthony Nash (Cork) Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny) Nickie Quaid (Limerick)

Defenders

David McInerney (Clare) Mark Coleman (Cork) Colm Spillane (Cork) Chris Crummey (Dublin) Daithi Burke (Galway) Adrian Tuohy (Galway) Padraic Mannion (Galway) Aidan Harte (Galway) Cillian Buckley (Kilkenny) Padraig Walsh (Kilkenny) Sean Finn (Limerick) Mike Casey (Limerick) Richie English (Limerick) Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick) Declan Hannon (Limerick) Dan Morrissey (Limerick) Paudie Foley (Wexford) Liam Ryan (Wexford)

Kilkenny's Cillian Buckley. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Midfielders

Colm Galvin (Clare) Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork) David Burke (Galway) James Maher (Kilkenny) Cian Lynch (Limerick) Darragh O’Donovan (Limerick)

Cork's Darragh Fitzgibbon. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Forwards

Peter Duggan (Clare) John Conlon (Clare) Shane O’Donnell (Clare) Daniel Kearney (Cork) Seamus Harnedy (Cork) Patrick Horgan (Cork) Joe Canning (Galway) Cathal Mannion (Galway) Conor Whelan (Galway) Jonathan Glynn (Galway) TJ Reid (Kilkenny) Kyle Hayes (Limerick) Gearoid Hegarty (Limerick) Tom Morrissey (Limerick) Aaron Gillane (Limerick) Seamus Flanagan (Limerick) Graeme Mulcahy (Limerick) Jason Forde (Tipperary)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!