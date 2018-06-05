This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Fifa files criminal complaint against Viagogo over World Cup ticket sales

World football’s governing body says it is attempting ‘to protect the fans and prevent unauthorised ticket resales’ at this month’s tournament in Russia.

By AFP Tuesday 5 Jun 2018, 11:48 AM
50 minutes ago
The World Cup trophy (file photo).
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
The World Cup trophy (file photo).
The World Cup trophy (file photo).
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

FIFA HAS FILED a criminal complaint against the secondary ticketing firm Viagogo’s sale of 2018 World Cup tickets, opening a new battle between sports organisations and websites seeking a share of their profits.

“As part of its efforts to protect the fans and prevent unauthorised ticket resales for the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia, Fifa filed a criminal complaint on 4 June 2018 based on a breach of the law on unfair competition against Viagogo AG with the public prosecutor’s office in Geneva,” world football’s governing body said in a statement.

“Over the past months, Fifa has received numerous complaints from individuals, consumer protection bodies and other market players over the opaque and deceptive business conduct of Viagogo AG,” it added.

Fifa noted that in seeking legal action it was joining other sports bodies, including European football confederation Uefa, which has previously taken Viagogo to court.

With the World Cup set to kick off in just nine days, Fifa also warned fans to stay clear of any “unauthorised transfer and/or resale of tickets.”

It also said that anyone with a ticket that can be traced to an authorised resale site may be refused entry to World Cup matches.

Fifa reminds all fans that Fifa.com/tickets is the only official and legitimate website on which to buy 2018 Fifa World Cup tickets,” the statement further said.

Viagogo describes itself as “a global online platform for live sport, music and entertainment tickets,” that aims to “helps ticket sellers ranging from individuals with a spare ticket to large multi-national event organisers reach a global audience.”

According to the Guardian, it was set up by the people behind StubHub, the American secondary ticket online giant widely used by sports fans in North America.

© – AFP 2018

‘He’d do a miles better job’: Gerrard should be player-manager, says ex-Rangers goalkeeper

‘That’s my style of play. You’re not going to criticise Messi when he walks on the pitch’

AFP

