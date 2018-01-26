Planning on following Ireland at the 2019 World Cup? Tickets go on sale tomorrow

Joe Schmidt's side open their World Cup campaign against Scotland in September 2019.

Joe Schmidt's side open their World Cup campaign against Scotland in September 2019.

SUPPORTERS PLANNING ON following Ireland’s progress at the 2019 World Cup will be able to apply for tickets when the global ticket application window for the tournament in Japan opens tomorrow.

While individual match tickets will go on sale in September, general ballot applications for team packs and stadium packs will open from Saturday and will allow fans to block-book tickets to follow their team through the pool stage.

World Rugby say it’s not a first-come, first-served system and supporters will have the chance to apply for ticket packages until 12 February, meaning all applications will have equal opportunity.

Tickets have been on sale in Japan for the last week, with organisers saying there has been strong demand ahead of the global launch.

“The launch of the team and stadium pack sales process for international fans is an exciting and important milestone for Rugby World Cup 2019, meaning fans can now start to prepare for the tournament,” World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said.

“This phase is all about making access to the tournament as simple as possible and I am sure that the availability of packs to follow your favourite team will be very popular with international fans, as it has been with domestic fans when it launched last week.”

Supporters hoping to secure seats for individual group games will have to wait until the third phase on 19 September, while members of the Rugby World Cup supporters club will have the opportunity from 19 May.

The mascots for the 2019 tournament were unveiled this morning. Source: Eugene Hoshiko

The rest of the general seating tickets will become available on a first-come, first-served basis from 19 January 2019.

Ireland have been drawn in Pool A alongside hosts Japan, Scotland, Europe 1 qualifier and a play-off winner, with Joe Schmidt’s side opening their campaign against Scotland on 22 September 2019 in Yokohama.

All ticket information available here.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):