  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 26 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Planning on following Ireland at the 2019 World Cup? Tickets go on sale tomorrow

Fans can apply for team and stadium packs as tickets go on sale globally.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 26 Jan 2018, 3:08 PM
7 hours ago 3,819 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3818655
Joe Schmidt's side open their World Cup campaign against Scotland in September 2019.
Image: Parspix/ABACA
Joe Schmidt's side open their World Cup campaign against Scotland in September 2019.
Joe Schmidt's side open their World Cup campaign against Scotland in September 2019.
Image: Parspix/ABACA

SUPPORTERS PLANNING ON following Ireland’s progress at the 2019 World Cup will be able to apply for tickets when the global ticket application window for the tournament in Japan opens tomorrow.

While individual match tickets will go on sale in September, general ballot applications for team packs and stadium packs will open from Saturday and will allow fans to block-book tickets to follow their team through the pool stage.

World Rugby say it’s not a first-come, first-served system and supporters will have the chance to apply for ticket packages until 12 February, meaning all applications will have equal opportunity.

Tickets have been on sale in Japan for the last week, with organisers saying there has been strong demand ahead of the global launch.

“The launch of the team and stadium pack sales process for international fans is an exciting and important milestone for Rugby World Cup 2019, meaning fans can now start to prepare for the tournament,” World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said.

“This phase is all about making access to the tournament as simple as possible and I am sure that the availability of packs to follow your favourite team will be very popular with international fans, as it has been with domestic fans when it launched last week.”

Supporters hoping to secure seats for individual group games will have to wait until the third phase on 19 September, while members of the Rugby World Cup supporters club will have the opportunity from 19 May.

Japan Rugby World Cup 2019 Mascot The mascots for the 2019 tournament were unveiled this morning. Source: Eugene Hoshiko

The rest of the general seating tickets will become available on a first-come, first-served basis from 19 January 2019.

Ireland have been drawn in Pool A alongside hosts Japan, Scotland, Europe 1 qualifier and a play-off winner, with Joe Schmidt’s side opening their campaign against Scotland on 22 September 2019 in Yokohama.

All ticket information available here.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Munster hooker Casey leaves home province to join French club

Former Ulster coach Clarke takes interim charge of Ospreys

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
West Ham complete loan capture of Euro 2016-winning midfielder from Inter
West Ham complete loan capture of Euro 2016-winning midfielder from Inter
No change on Sturridge future, but Ings will stay - Klopp
Wenger accepts Arsenal responsibility after Alexis misses drugs test
ARSENAL
Pochettino tells Wenger to focus on Arsenal after jibe
Pochettino tells Wenger to focus on Arsenal after jibe
The tactical switch that won the game for Arsenal and more League Cup talking points
Arsenal fight back to overcome Chelsea and book Wembley date with Man City
FOOTBALL
He'd 'rather work on a farm' than at Arsenal or Barca, but Pochettino is open to Madrid switch
He'd 'rather work on a farm' than at Arsenal or Barca, but Pochettino is open to Madrid switch
Sanchez had one-and-a-half feet in Manchester City - Mourinho
Huddersfield and Celtic miss out as Dortmund defender joins Saint-Etienne
MANCHESTER UNITED
LIVE: Yeovil Town v Man United, FA Cup fourth round
LIVE: Yeovil Town v Man United, FA Cup fourth round
'Mkhitaryan had a problem with Mourinho' - Armenia boss welcomes move
'It doesn't matter' - De Bruyne not concerned with Sanchez rejecting City for Man United
SIX NATIONS
'We've got warning on that and we know the procedure, we know the protocol'
'We've got warning on that and we know the procedure, we know the protocol'
Another injury blow for Wales as knee injury takes Rhys Webb out of Six Nations
Scotland's Townsend inspired by recent visit to Man City boss Pep Guardiola

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie