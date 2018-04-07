Grand National contender A Genie In Abottle found dead inside stable

Noel Meade pictured with A Genie in Abottle on the gallops at Leopardstown.

Noel Meade pictured with A Genie in Abottle on the gallops at Leopardstown.

THERE WAS SAD news early this morning as reports were confirmed that hotly tipped Grand National contender A Genie In a Abottle had been found dead inside its stable yesterday.

The horse’s cause of death is as of yet unknown, however trainer Noel Meade had previously spoken of signs that the seven year old had been unwell in recent weeks.

“We’d been a bit worried about him but the vets couldn’t find out what was wrong with him,” he told The Guardian from his yard in Meath.

“It was obviously very serious because we found him on the floor of his box this afternoon.”

He last competed back in February, finishing in second place at Fairyhouse behind Bellshill, and was priced at 50/1 for the National at Aintree in a weeks’ time.

Owned by Gigginstown House Stud, spokesman Eddie O’Leary said he was shocked by the news.

“We’ve no idea what happened,” he said speaking to the BBC. “He was OK in the morning and dead in his box at [Friday] lunchtime.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!