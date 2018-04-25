Jackman strengthens Dragons pack with addition of Welsh prop from Clermont

DRAGONS HEAD COACH Bernard Jackman has added more international experience to his pack for next season with the signing of Welsh prop Aaron Jarvis from Clermont Auvergne.

The tighthead has agreed a two-year deal with the Welsh region and will return home ahead of the 2018/19 season having left Ospreys for Clermont two years ago.

Jackman has already made a number of notable signings, including the capture of Richard Hibbard, Ross Moriarty and Ryan Bevington, as the former Ireland hooker looks to spark a revival at Rodney Parade.

31-year-old Jarvis won the last of his 18 international caps in the year he moved to the Top 14 and was part of the Ospreys squad which won the Pro12 title in 2012.

During his time in France, Jarvis helped Clermont to the Top 14 title in his first season and just missed out on Champions Cup success last May when Les Jaunards were defeated in the final by Saracens.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time in France with Clermont,” he said. “I feel I am returning to Wales a better player and proud of what I’ve achieved during my time here.”

“The time feels right to return for a fresh challenge and I’m excited about joining the Dragons next season given the squad Bernard is building and linking up again with Richard Hibbard and Ryan Bevington after our time together at the Ospreys.”

Jarvis has won 18 Wales caps. Source: Paul Harding

His arrival at Rodney Parade is another significant statement from the Dragons, who have already confirmed the additions of Wales internationals Hibbard, Moriarty, Bevington, Rhodri Williams and Bristol’s Rhodri Davies.

Jackman said: “We’re delighted to sign Aaron for next season. He has the pedigree, profile and talent we were looking for to boost our front row options, with a wealth of experience at regional, European and international level.

“I feel that his game and in particular his scrummaging is now even better than before having experienced the different forces and styles that the Top 14 exposes Tight heads too.

“Aaron is an honest, hard-working player and exactly the type of player we need on the pitch but also off it to act as a role model for the young talent that has emerged this season.”

Ahead of the final round of regular season fixtures, Dragons sit sixth in Conference B with just two Pro14 wins this term.

