Aaron McCarey joins Warrenpoint Town six months after Ireland senior call-up

Aaron McCarey was part of the Ireland senior squad for the 1-0 friendly defeat to Turkey in March.

NORTHERN IRISH TOP-FLIGHT outfit Warrenpoint Town have announced the signing of Monaghan native Aaron McCarey.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper has joined the Co Down club after being released by Ross County in May following their relegation from the Scottish Premiership.

Owing to injuries to Keiren Westwood and Rob Elliot, McCarey was called up to the Republic of Ireland senior squad for the friendly against Turkey in March.

The former Irish U21 international joined Wolverhampton Wanderers in January 2010, shortly after breaking into the Monaghan United first-team at the age of 17.

McCarey played six first-team games for Wolves during six seasons on the books at Molineux. He gained additional experience during loan spells at Telford United, Walsall, York City, Portsmouth and Bury.

During two seasons at Ross County — who he signed for in 2016 – McCarey made 21 appearances, 17 of which came in the Scottish Premiership.

“He will certainly add huge experience to our panel,” said Warrenpoint Town manager Stephen McDonnell, whose side are currently bottom of the NIFL Premiership after losing all five of their games so far this season.

“Looking forward to getting going and the challenge ahead,” McCarey tweeted. “After training with the boys from the first day of pre-season, I think there is a lot more to come.”

