Monaghan teenager Aaron McKenna gets TV debut on ESPN in just his second pro fight

MONAGHAN WELTERWEIGHT AARON McKenna will be make his televised debut next week as he opens a Golden Boy on ESPN broadcast in Orange County, California.

The 18-year-old Smithborough sensation faces Mexican novice Adolfo Caro on 9 March, and kicks off ESPN Deportesâ€™ live coverage of Ronny Rios vs. Azat Hovhannisyan at The Hangar in Costa Mesa. The card will also be broadcast on delay on ESPN 2.

McKenna is an eight-time Irish underage champion, and became Golden Boy Promotionsâ€™ youngest pro fighter when he signed on the dotted line for Hall of Famer Oscar De La Hoya in the autumn. â€˜The Silencerâ€™ made his debut at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, in December, impressing in a stylish unanimous-decision victory over the 1-0 Travis Conley.

18 year old welterweight @Aaronmckenna99 1-0 of Monaghan, Ireland ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡ª is getting ready to open the #GBPonESPN broadcast March 9 at The Hangar @OCFair pic.twitter.com/6SFK9ViBV2 — Golden Boy Boxing (@GoldenBoyBoxing) March 1, 2018

Trained by South African former heavyweight contender Courage Tshabalala with some help from his father, Fergal, who relocated to Americaâ€™s west coast alongside him, McKennaâ€™s aim is to become a world champion by the time heâ€™s 21.

He won 152 of 161 amateur bouts around the world, picking up a European Schoolboys gold medal and a European Junior silver on his travels, as well as gold at the highly-esteemed Nikolay Pavlyukov Memorial in Russia â€“ a tournament often referred to as the â€˜mini World Championshipsâ€™.

The six-foot-one welterweight is a stablemate of Donegal middleweight Jason â€˜El Animalâ€™ Quigley, who is also promoted by Golden Boy and managed by Sheer Sports. Quigley makes his long-awaited ring return in the wee hours of 31 March, not long after his and McKennaâ€™s fellow Ulsterman, Ryan Burnett, defends his IBF World bantamweight title in Cardiff.