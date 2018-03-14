Young Monaghan sensation McKenna gets new fight after Mexican's paperwork debacle

MONAGHAN BOXING SENSATION Aaron McKenna [1-0] will return to the ring on 22 March at Fantasy Springs Casino Resort in Indio, California, after his originally-scheduled sophomore bout as a professional was cancelled at the 11th hour.

‘The Silencer’ was scheduled to scrap novice Adolfo Caro in Orange County on Friday only for the California State Athletic Commission to hook the bout on fight night for what McKenna’s team described as “falsification of documents” on behalf of the Mexican.

McKenna, a six-foot-one welterweight who featured in The42′s 18 for 18 series over Christmas, had been confirmed to open ESPN’s television broadcast of the Golden Boy card.

Instead – for the second time since December – he was forced to endure the disappointment of having his fight cancelled at the last minute. However, also for the second time since December, his management team at Sheer Sports, as well as promoters Golden Boy, acted quickly in sealing a new date for the Smithborough star.

McKenna, whose delayed December debut saw him stylishly outpoint the 1-0 American Travis Conley, will now step through the ropes on the undercard of Ryan Garcia [13-0] vs Fernando Vargas [32-13-3] in just over a week’s time. His opponent will be confirmed in the coming days.

The eight-time Irish amateur champion is the youngest fighter currently signed to Oscar De La Hoya’s promotional stable, and is Ireland’s youngest professional boxer.