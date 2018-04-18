  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Aaron Rodgers is not happy with his team and it could affect how all quarterbacks are paid

The QB is ‘frustrated’ and ‘emotional’ about how decisions are being made without consulting him.

By Business Insider Wednesday 18 Apr 2018, 8:41 AM
29 minutes ago 556 Views No Comments
The Packers learned Rodgers' true value last year when he was injured.
Image: Jeff Wheeler/PA Images
Image: Jeff Wheeler/PA Images

AARON RODGERS HASN’T been shy about his opinions over some moves the Green Bay Packers have made this offseason, and it could be straining the relationship.

Earlier in 2018, after the Packers let go of quarterback coach Alex Van Pelt, Rodgers called it an “interesting” decision, adding that he wasn’t consulted about it.

“My quarterback coach didn’t get retained,” Rodgers said on ESPN radio.

“I thought that was an interesting change, really without consulting me. There’s a close connection between quarterback and quarterback coach, and that was an interesting decision.”

After the Packers released wide receiver Jordy Nelson in March, Rodgers told Milwaukee radio station 102.9 The Hog:

“I think it’s pretty clear that players play and coaches coach and personnel people make their decisions.”

According to Yahoo’s Charles Robinson, Rodgers is “emotional” and “frustrated” over some of the Packers’ decisions this offseason. While Robinson reported that the relationship is not in disrepair, it has potential to affect upcoming contract negotiations.

And that could have a wider impact on the NFL as Rodgers’ contract was widely expected to reset the market for quarterbacks.

Rodgers is in the sixth year of a seven-year contract that has left him underpaid for a quarterback.

Over the past two years, quarterbacks like Andrew Luck, Derek Carr, Matthew Stafford, Kirk Cousins, and Jimmy Garoppolo have all signed monster deals with high amounts in guarantees, making Rodgers only the ninth-highest-paid quarterback in the league by average annual salary.

Yesterday, Rodgers was asked about a contract extension and said that, while there’s interest from both sides, there’s nothing to report as of now.

As Robinson noted, Rodgers doesn’t have much leverage, as he still has two more years left on his deal.

If those two years pass without an extension, the Packers could simply apply the franchise tag to Rodgers in back-to-back years.

However, the Packers quickly learned Rodgers’ value last season when they went 3-6 without him after he suffered a broken collarbone.

If his displeasure were to get as far as holding off on an extension to hit free agency, the Packers could be scrambling for a quarterback and would almost surely have to meet Rodgers’ contract demands.

Both sides would benefit from an extension, — as would all of the league’s top quarterbacks — but the longer negotiations drag on, Rodgers’ reported frustration with the team could be something to watch.

- Scott Davis, Business Insider with additional reporting from Steve O’Rourke

Published with permission from:

Business Insider
Business Insider is a business site with strong financial, media and tech focus.

