  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Thursday 28 December, 2017
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Teenager the AC Milan hero in derby win over Inter as Gattuso receives vital boost

Teenager Patrick Cutrone fired AC Milan into the Coppa Italia semi-finals.

By The42 Team Wednesday 27 Dec 2017, 11:09 PM
7 hours ago 4,710 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3771754
Patrick Cutrone celebrates his goal with his AC Milan team-mates.
Image: PA Images.
Patrick Cutrone celebrates his goal with his AC Milan team-mates.
Patrick Cutrone celebrates his goal with his AC Milan team-mates.
Image: PA Images.

TEENAGER PATRICK CUTRONE struck an extra-time winner for a 1-0 victory tonight that sent AC Milan into the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia at the expense of their city rivals Inter.

Gennaro Gattuso had compared the derby to a World Cup final in the build-up to the match at San Siro and his side delivered despite sitting eight places below Inter in Serie A and having lost three of their last five in all competitions.

Milan’s preparations were disturbed by having to make a late change in goal as Marco Storari was injured in the warm-up, so Antonio Donnarumma deputised for younger brother Gianluigi, who was ruled out with a groin problem.

And Donnarumma was spared scoring an unfortunate own goal on his Milan debut when a video assistant referee (VAR) referral saw Inter have a potential opener ruled out for offside after 24 minutes.

Joao Mario and Giacomo Bonaventura missed great second-half chances to win the tie, while Suso clipped the crossbar with just 12 minutes of normal time to play.

Inter had won the last derby 3-2 after Mauro Icardi’s hat-trick, but Milan got the decisive goal in the 104th minute when substitute Cutrone brilliantly turned in a gorgeous Suso pass to set up a meeting with Lazio in the final four.

Suso, who scored in the last meeting between the sides, hit a free-kick into the wall in a low-tempo start to the match.

Samir Handanovic had to make a fine save in the 18th minute, the goalkeeper tipping over a Bonaventura header that was dipping under the crossbar.

Inter appeared to have scored with their first meaningful attack, Ivan Perisic’s effort deflecting in off Donnarumma, but a VAR referral saw the goal ruled out as Andrea Ranocchia was offside.

Handanovic denied Suso after Franck Kessie freed the midfielder with a backheel, before an isolated Icardi flicked an improvised header wide at the other end.

Milan had a penalty claim rejected early in the second half when Nikola Kalinic – whose injury 15 minutes from the end of regulation time resulted in Cutrone’s introduction – appeared to be pushed in the back by Joao Cancelo.

Donnarumma had looked nervous but he made a terrific block to keep out Joao Mario’s close-range strike in the 58th minute, then Bonaventura nodded wide with the goal gaping after Handanovic pushed a Suso cross directly to him.

Suso thought he had won it for Milan in the 78th minute but his curling effort bounced on top of the crossbar after a deflection, with Perisic then lashing over for Inter.

Donnarumma spilled a speculative Perisic effort with four minutes of the initial 90 to go, but he reacted well to prevent Antonio Candreva from turning in the loose ball.

And, shortly before the interval in extra-time, Milan finally broke the deadlock.

Cutrone, the 19-year-old academy product, timed his run perfectly to meet Suso’s pinpoint pass and beat Handanovic with a first-time finish.

Despite heavy Inter pressure, Milan held on to boost Gattuso’s position in front of watching president Li Yonghong and finally bring something to cheer for the Rossoneri faithful.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Celtic confirm that Ireland international Hayes has suffered a broken leg

Sterling sparkles as Premier League leaders Man City claim 18th successive win

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sterling sparkles as Premier League leaders Man City claim 18th successive win
Sterling sparkles as Premier League leaders Man City claim 18th successive win
Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk joins Liverpool for world-record fee
Burnley boss hails Long for bouncing back with impressive Old Trafford display
FOOTBALL
Teenager the AC Milan hero in derby win over Inter as Gattuso receives vital boost
Teenager the AC Milan hero in derby win over Inter as Gattuso receives vital boost
Chilean side misses out on promotion after refusing to show up for penalty shoot-out
Liverpool's Jon Flanagan charged with common assault
MUNSTER
'As good a try as I've ever seen': Cullen praises 20-year-old Leinster starlet's moment of brilliance
'As good a try as I've ever seen': Cullen praises 20-year-old Leinster starlet's moment of brilliance
Munster's slow start, Leinster on a roll and more talking points from Limerick
Larmour's stunning score helps Leinster raid Thomond in inter-pro thriller
MANCHESTER UNITED
Mourinho claims United don't spend enough to match City
Mourinho claims United don't spend enough to match City
Fellaini confirms Man United contract rejection and waits for another offer
Chelsea close in on United, a 6-goal thriller and all today's Premier League results
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Duffer features in brilliant street football initiative by Shamrock Rovers
Duffer features in brilliant street football initiative by Shamrock Rovers
'Not everybody sees the path you want to go but you've got to stick with what you feel is right'
Facing Pogba at Old Trafford, the death of a defensive partner and a fresh start in Cork

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie