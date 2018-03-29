After spearheading a remarkable turnaround, Milan legend to be offered new contract

AC MILAN HAVE confirmed that coach Gennaro Gattuso will be rewarded with a new contract this Easter.

Gattuso, the club’s former youth team coach, took over the seven-time European champions from Vincenzo Montella on a caretaker basis last November and has rekindled the club’s season as they sit within the Europa League spots and with hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

“When we open our eggs this Easter, we’re going to find Gennaro Gattuso’s renewal inside,” the club’s sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli told journalists.

“I’ve been telling you for some time, although perhaps you only know him as a player, that Rino (Gattuso) is already an important coach and in the future will be one of the best in the world, so it’s only right that Milan keep hold of him.

We are working to start a new era with Gattuso, because we believe he is the right coach for a Milan that must be a protagonist over the next few years.”

Gattuso — an AC Milan player from 1999-2012 — has guided the northern Italian side on a 10-game unbeaten streak in Serie A, including eight wins, ahead of Saturday’s game against champions Juventus in Turin.

Italian media reports suggest he could sign the new deal prior to the city derby against Inter Milan on 4 April.

“We all want it (contract), Rino like all of us, we just need to find the right time to do what we have to do,” added Mirabelli.

© AFP, 2018

