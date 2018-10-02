Adrian Mutu's latest appeal against order to pay Chelsea €17.1m compensation rejected

Mutu played with Chelsea in the 2003/04 campaign.

Mutu played with Chelsea in the 2003/04 campaign.

THE EUROPEAN COURT of Human Rights has rejected an appeal by former Chelsea forward Adrian Mutu that could see the retired Romanian repay millions to the English Premier League giants.

Mutu, who tested positive for cocaine in 2004, was ordered by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) to pay Chelsea €17.1m in damages, upholding an earlier ruling by football’s world ruling body Fifa made in 2006.

The 39-year-old Romanian questioned the impartiality of CAS’s ruling when it was made in 2009.

A subsequent appeal, with the Swiss Federal Supreme Court, in September 2009 was dismissed a year later.

A final appeal, to the ECHR, fell on deaf ears.

© – AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!