Former captain Strauss open to Springboks return under Rassie

FORMER SOUTH AFRICA captain Adriaan Strauss has suggested he would be open to a return to international rugby if he felt it would benefit the team.

Strauss retired from Springboks duty in 2016 after amassing 66 caps for the side, with a back injury partly responsible for his decision to quit.

However, new South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus is thought to be keen on bringing Strauss back into the fold.

And the Bulls hooker, 32, has not ruled out one day running out again in the Springboks jersey.

“It was a big decision and I took it very seriously when I decided to retire at the end of that year,” he said. ”So, to come back would be just as big a decision.

“I want to contribute any way that I can and if it is possible it is definitely something to look at, but to me it must be worth it. I must be able to contribute to SA Rugby and the team.

“Like I said, it wasn’t an easy decision to retire and it wouldn’t be an easy one to return, if I have the opportunity.”

