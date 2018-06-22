Sublime! Ahmed Musa's outrageous half-volley is one of the goals of the World Cup

Updated at 6.00pm
AHMED MUSA SCORED one of the goals of the World Cup on Friday afternoon, giving Nigeria the lead against Iceland as his side cruised to a 2-0 win at the Volgograd Arena.
A dull opening 45 minutes saw the Super Eagles fail to register a single shot on or off target, however just four minutes after the break the Leicester City forward exploded the game into life.
A swift counter-attack saw Victor Moses escape down the right channel before crossing into the box.
Musa took one touch to set himself up and fool his marker, before flashing a powerful volley flying past goalkeeper Hannes Thor Halldorsson and into the back of the net.
The 25-year-old added a second less with 15 minutes remaining, cutting inside from the left flank before executing a composed finish, as Nigeria now climb into second spot in Group D.
