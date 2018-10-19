This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Highly-rated Irish basketball star Aidan Igiehon signs up with University of Louisville

The 6’10 Clondalkin man was rated the 36th best player in the 2019 crop in the US.

By Sean Farrell Friday 19 Oct 2018, 9:02 PM
1 hour ago 2,143 Views 3 Comments
CLONDALKIN MAN AIDAN Harris Igiehon today announced his decision to play for the NCAA Division 1 basketball programme in Louisville.

The 6’10″ power forward, who moved from Dublin to New York in 2014 at the age of 13, also had offers on the table from Kentucky, Oregon and the New York-based St John’s.

Since taking up regular basketball stateside, Igiehon picked up the nickname ‘the Irish Hulk’ thanks to his exploits for Lawrence Woodmere Academy, where he is currently sitting his final year.

Rated as the 36th best player available in the 2019 class by ESPN, Igiehon made his decision announcement at school today, joined by his mother Nibo via Skype.

“It’s one thing to be wanted and another thing to be needed and I kind of felt like I was needed when I went on my visit,” the Dubliner explained in an interview with 247sports.com

 

“When I went on my official (visit) the city embraced me and they kind of like exploded the second I was there.”

“My other officials were nice but the Louisville visit was crazy… fans everywhere going crazy and with the basketball team it’s just the beginning. The ability of them to develop players, their staff is well-equipped to develop a player such as myself.”

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

