Flag Of Honour's Curragh success completes fantastic weekend for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore

FLAG OF HONOUR’S success in the Comer Group International Irish St Leger at the Curragh today continued an excellent weekend for Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore.

The pair originally had an afternoon to remember on Saturday, as Kew Gardens foiled the favourite to win the St Leger, the final classic of the English flat season, at Doncaster on Saturday.

In Kildare today, the favourite got the better of second-place Latrobe to claim the victory.

“He’s a tough, hardy horse who handles an ease in the ground and he stays very well,” O’Brien told RTÉ.

“He has enough class for a mile and a half, but he gets this extended trip well. He’s progressing all the time and is really going the right way and Ryan felt he quickened well.

“The way he picked up there you wouldn’t say that he’d have to step to extreme trips. He’s after having a busy time so we’ll have to see whether he runs again this year.

“He has an entry in the Melbourne Cup, but I’ll have to talk to the lads and see what they’d like to do.”

Elsewhere, Skitter Scatter won the Moyglare Stud Stakes, while Quorto prevailed in the Vincent O’Brien National Stakes.

Barbill triumphed in the Tattersalls Ireland Super Auction Sale Stakes and Hamley emerged victorious in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF ‘Northfields’ Handicap.

