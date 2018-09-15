Ireland's Keogh and Hegarty finish sixth in World Rowing Championship final

Keogh and Hegarty: sixth at their debut worlds regatta (file photo).

IRELAND’S AIFRIC KEOGH and Emily Hegarty finished sixth in the final of the women’s pair at the World Rowing Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

Keogh, 26, and Hegarty, 20, produced a blistering final 500m to win Thursday’s semi-final and qualify for the medal race in their debut worlds regatta.

But pitting themselves against vastly more experienced crews, they fell behind early on in this morning’s final and never managed to close the gap.

Gold went to the Canadian crew of Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens in 6:50.67, with the New Zealand team of Grace Prendergast and Kerry Gowler two seconds back in 6:52.96.

Spain took the bronze medal, with Keogh and Hegarty finishing in 7:15.70.

