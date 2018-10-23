Tipperary star becomes latest Irish player to join AFLW by signing with Western Bulldogs

THE IRISH EXODUS to the Australian Football League Women’s (AFLW) continues, with Tipperary’s Aisling McCarthy picked up in the 2018 Draft.

Tipperary dual star Aisling McCarthy. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

22-year-old McCarthy, the 2017 Intermediate Player of the Year, has joined the Western Bulldogs, having travelled to Australia in September as part of the Cross Coders programme which took place in Melbourne last month. A group of 18 athletes travelled over vying for coveted deals ahead of the Australian league’s third season.

McCarthy last year helped Tipperary defeat Tyrone in the All-Ireland intermediate ladies football final, scoring 1-4 in a player-of-the-match display.

In March 2016, McCarthy captained her club Cahir to win the All-Ireland intermediate club camogie title in Croke Park.

Clare’s Ailish Considine and Donegal star forward Yvonne Bonner both penned rookie contracts off the back of the camp, signing for Adelaide and Greater Western Sydney (GWS) Giants respectively.

Bonner joins Cora Staunton at the Giants, with the 11-time All-Star preparing for a second stint down under.

Fellow Mayo native Sarah Rowe meanwhile has sealed a move to Collingwood ahead of the 2019 season.

