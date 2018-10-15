MacGinty to miss clash with Connacht and November Tests after shoulder surgery

CONNACHT’S PRO12 TITLE-WINNING out-half AJ MacGinty will miss out on facing his former club and also an international against Ireland after undergoing surgery on his shoulder.

The 28-year-old played 80 minutes for Sale Sharks against Newcastle in the Premiership early this month, his fifth appearance of the season, but wasn’t included in their opening Challenge Cup matchday squad.

Today, Sharks say the Dublin-born number 10′s injury originated during his summer international exploits with the USA, the club adding they have ‘attempted non-surgical rehabilitation but the process has been unsuccessful.’

MacGinty went under the knife last week and is expected to be sidelined for 12 weeks, a timeframe that will deny him a homecoming when the US Eagles visit the Aviva Stadium for the last of Ireland’s November Tests next month.

Connacht travel to face Sale in a Challenge Cup pool meeting this Saturday. Steve Diamond’s men sit one point clear in Pool 3 after their bonus point win over Perpignan.