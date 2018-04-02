  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Alan Pardew has been sacked by West Brom after 12 Premier League defeats in 18 games

The 56-year-old had taken over from Tony Pulis at the end of November but failed to bring the Baggies out of the relegation zone.

By Aaron Gallagher Monday 2 Apr 2018, 11:53 AM
35 minutes ago 1,188 Views 8 Comments
Former Baggies boss Alan Pardew.
Image: Matthew Lewis
Image: Matthew Lewis

ALAN PARDEW HAS been sacked by West Brom after just 21 games in charge, with the side ten points off safety at the bottom of the Premier League.

He was appointed at the end of November, taking over from Tony Pulis, but failed to turn the Baggies’ season around, tasting defeat in 12 of his 18 Premier League games in charge at the Hawthorns.

A club statement on Monday said: “West Bromwich Albion and Alan Pardew have agreed to mutually part company following discussions between both parties.

“Assistant head coach John Carver will also be leaving.

“The club would like to thank Alan and John for their efforts and wish them well in their future endeavours.”

The side fell to Burnley 2-1 at home on Saturday afternoon. It was West Brom’s eighth consecutive Premier League defeat, leaving them bottom on 20 points.

933052966 Pardew knocked Liverpool out of the FA Cup at Anfield but failed to bring West Brom out of the relegation zone. Source: Henry Browne

Despite the club facing the prospect of relegation, Pardew has never been relegated as a manager during spells in charge of Newcastle United and later Crystal Palace.

He took over at the Baggies after former boss Pulis went ten games without a win and while Pardew began with draws against both Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Anfield, he failed to bring the side out of the bottom three during four months in charge.

West Brom knocked Liverpool out of the FA Cup with a shock 3-2 win at Anfield on 27 January, but later exited at the hands of Southampton.

The club have enjoyed eight consecutive seasons in the top flight, having gained promotion from the Championship in 2010.

They remain bottom of the Premier League following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat, seven points adrift of Stoke City in 19th spot and ten points short of safety.

