Former Ireland U21 midfielder "overwhelmed" to be named Kilmarnock player of the season

The Dubliner has helped Kilmarnock to fifth spot in the Scottish Premiership this season.

IRISH MIDFIELDER ALAN Power has been named Kilmarnock’s Player of the Season after enjoying an excellent debut campaign at the East Ayrshire side.

The 30-year-old, who represented Ireland from U17 all the way up to U21 level, joined the club last June and has been instrumental in bringing Kilmarnock to the brink of competing for a European finish.

The player expressed his delight at the accolade this weekend, saying: “Overwhelmed to get player of the season last night big thanks to the staff and players to make it happen.

“To top it off a massive 3 points yesterday to take us to 6 wins in a row and massive following from the fans lovely stuff.”

Power alongside Aaron Ramsey and Theo Walcott in the FA Cup for Lincoln. Source: Dominic Lipinski

Power joined Kilmarnock last summer following stays at Hartlepool, Rushden & Diamonds and Lincoln City — where he helped the latter to promotion to League Two 12 months ago.

The Dubliner joined Nottingham Forrest as a teenager and hit the headlines two seasons ago when Lincoln starred in an inspiring run to the FA Cup quarter-finals, eventually being knocked out by holders Arsenal at the Emirates.

He has made 22 appearances this campaign as Steve Clarke’s side currently hold down fifth spot, seven points shy of a Europa League spot.

The side have won six league games on the bounce after yesterday’s 2-1 victory away to Hamilton Academical, with Kilmarnock not having tasted defeat in 14 games across all competitions stretching back to January.

