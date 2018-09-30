This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 30 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'With the injury to Conor it was important to get a world-class player in'

Alby Mathewson enjoyed a fine debut for Munster on Saturday evening.

By Ryan Bailey Sunday 30 Sep 2018, 6:15 AM
1 hour ago 961 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4261356

Ryan Bailey reports from Thomond Park

THERE WERE SEVERAL encouraging takeaways from Munster’s nine-try evisceration of Ulster on Saturday evening, none more so than the performance of the half-backs, as Joey Carbery again gave the crowd plenty to enjoy and Alby Mathewson, on debut, showed glimpses of his quality.

The All Black scrum-half, having had his work permit processed during the week, slotted in seamlessly and enjoyed a fine debut in Munster red, impressing in a number of facets before being withdrawn early in the second period. 

Alby Mathewson Mathewson made his long-awaited Munster debut on Saturday evening. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

With Conor Murray out injured, and uncertainty hanging over the severity of his neck injury and when he will return, Munster fans will rest a little easier after this performance by the well-travelled 32-year-old, who showed he is a more than able deputy.

The standout moment was undoubtedly Mathewson’s Tom Brady-style quarterback throw in during the first half, as he saw Niall Scannell in space and the Ulster defence lapsing, allowing the Munster hooker to burst downfield and into the opposition 22.

It demonstrated not only his confidence and spacial awareness, but the energy he brings to the position, with Mathewson quick to the base of the ruck while performing the basics well, most importantly providing quality service for man-of-the-match Carbery.

Indeed, the pair showed a good understanding throughout their time on the pitch together, with Mathewson box-kicking smartly and showing strong communication with his new team-mates.

Having racked up plenty of experience in Super Rugby, and indeed Europe with Toulon, the recruitment of Mathewson — on a short-term, four-month deal — appears to be a shrewd piece of business by Munster, and certainly eases those concerns over the void Murray’s absence creates. 

“I thought he was excellent,” Johann van Graan said afterwards.

“I think he surprised all the team with his quick throw-in. But he just brings something else, he managed the forwards pretty well and his service was very good.

“At half-time he said ‘I don’t know how long I can carry on’ and I said ‘listen, you’ve got to give us a few more minutes’ and he did.

“It’s great to have a player of that calibre in our team. I said from the beginning with the injury we have to Conor, it was important for me to get a world-class player, a guy of experience, and I thought he showed that tonight.” 

Mathewson’s first game in four months certainly augurs well for what is ahead, particularly when both Neil Cronin (shoulder) and James Hart (knee) are currently sidelined through injury, and Duncan Williams is the only other nine available to van Graan.

With the Munster forwards dominant on both sides of the ball, Carbery was given an arm-chair ride to orchestrate proceedings and the 22-year-old out-half — in front of the watching Joe Schmidt and Richie Murphy — again demonstrated all his playmaking abilities.

Impressive, too, was his kicking from hand and from the tee, with the only blot on his copybook a missed conversion in the first half which came back off the post. Overall, he scored 18 points. 

The Ireland international further embellished his outstanding display with a first Munster try at Thomond Park, as he started and finished a brilliant move involving Dan Goggin and Alex Wootton down the left. 

“I’m loving it down here,” he said afterwards. “Obviously great to go out there and put a great performance down. Ulster were the only undefeated team before today so we’re stoked with the win, especially after how last week went, and another big week ahead.

On the prospect of facing his former team-mates at the Aviva Stadium next weekend, Carbery added: ”Can’t wait [to go back to Leinster]. Be great if we can perform like this today and we’ll put it up to them. A big week ahead and we’ll prepare properly.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    Football legends pay tribute to the late Liam Miller at a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh
    FOOTBALL
    'It was not Mo's best game': Klopp defends Salah substitution after Chelsea draw
    'It was not Mo's best game': Klopp defends Salah substitution after Chelsea draw
    Real Madrid drop points again as Courtois stars in Madrid derby
    League cup draw sends Lampard back to Stamford Bridge while West Ham host Spurs
    LEINSTER
    'Now we've the yardstick of what makes a champion side,' says Friend after loss to Leinster
    'Now we've the yardstick of what makes a champion side,' says Friend after loss to Leinster
    'No issues at all': Van der Flier unscathed after horror stamp and 20 tackles
    Leinster flex their muscles in enthralling battle with Connacht
    TIGER WOODS
    Tiger Woods 'emotionally tired', says Furyk
    Tiger Woods 'emotionally tired', says Furyk
    'Pretty pissed off' - Tiger Woods frustrated with Ryder Cup display following three defeats
    Molinari faces Woods again in foursome matches as afternoon session gets underway
    MUNSTER
    'I genuinely thought we would come down here and give a good account of ourselves'
    'I genuinely thought we would come down here and give a good account of ourselves'
    Rampant Munster run riot to inflict nine-try hammering on sorry Ulster
    Munster go in search of much-needed win, Ulster set eyes on rare Thomond raid

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie