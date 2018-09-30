'With the injury to Conor it was important to get a world-class player in'

Ryan Bailey reports from Thomond Park

THERE WERE SEVERAL encouraging takeaways from Munster’s nine-try evisceration of Ulster on Saturday evening, none more so than the performance of the half-backs, as Joey Carbery again gave the crowd plenty to enjoy and Alby Mathewson, on debut, showed glimpses of his quality.

The All Black scrum-half, having had his work permit processed during the week, slotted in seamlessly and enjoyed a fine debut in Munster red, impressing in a number of facets before being withdrawn early in the second period.

Mathewson made his long-awaited Munster debut on Saturday evening. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

With Conor Murray out injured, and uncertainty hanging over the severity of his neck injury and when he will return, Munster fans will rest a little easier after this performance by the well-travelled 32-year-old, who showed he is a more than able deputy.

The standout moment was undoubtedly Mathewson’s Tom Brady-style quarterback throw in during the first half, as he saw Niall Scannell in space and the Ulster defence lapsing, allowing the Munster hooker to burst downfield and into the opposition 22.

It demonstrated not only his confidence and spacial awareness, but the energy he brings to the position, with Mathewson quick to the base of the ruck while performing the basics well, most importantly providing quality service for man-of-the-match Carbery.

Indeed, the pair showed a good understanding throughout their time on the pitch together, with Mathewson box-kicking smartly and showing strong communication with his new team-mates.

Having racked up plenty of experience in Super Rugby, and indeed Europe with Toulon, the recruitment of Mathewson — on a short-term, four-month deal — appears to be a shrewd piece of business by Munster, and certainly eases those concerns over the void Murray’s absence creates.

“I thought he was excellent,” Johann van Graan said afterwards.

“I think he surprised all the team with his quick throw-in. But he just brings something else, he managed the forwards pretty well and his service was very good.

“At half-time he said ‘I don’t know how long I can carry on’ and I said ‘listen, you’ve got to give us a few more minutes’ and he did.

“It’s great to have a player of that calibre in our team. I said from the beginning with the injury we have to Conor, it was important for me to get a world-class player, a guy of experience, and I thought he showed that tonight.”

Mathewson’s first game in four months certainly augurs well for what is ahead, particularly when both Neil Cronin (shoulder) and James Hart (knee) are currently sidelined through injury, and Duncan Williams is the only other nine available to van Graan.

With the Munster forwards dominant on both sides of the ball, Carbery was given an arm-chair ride to orchestrate proceedings and the 22-year-old out-half — in front of the watching Joe Schmidt and Richie Murphy — again demonstrated all his playmaking abilities.

Impressive, too, was his kicking from hand and from the tee, with the only blot on his copybook a missed conversion in the first half which came back off the post. Overall, he scored 18 points.

The Ireland international further embellished his outstanding display with a first Munster try at Thomond Park, as he started and finished a brilliant move involving Dan Goggin and Alex Wootton down the left.

“I’m loving it down here,” he said afterwards. “Obviously great to go out there and put a great performance down. Ulster were the only undefeated team before today so we’re stoked with the win, especially after how last week went, and another big week ahead.

On the prospect of facing his former team-mates at the Aviva Stadium next weekend, Carbery added: ”Can’t wait [to go back to Leinster]. Be great if we can perform like this today and we’ll put it up to them. A big week ahead and we’ll prepare properly.”

