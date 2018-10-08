This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mathewson a major doubt for Exeter as Munster scrum-half goes for knee scan

The All Black suffered the injury against Leinster.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 8 Oct 2018, 12:45 PM
13 minutes ago 572 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4273204

MUNSTER HAVE BEEN hit with a fresh injury blow ahead of their Heineken Champions Cup opener against Exeter Chiefs this Saturday, with All Black scrum-half Alby Mathewson now a major doubt for the trip to Sandy Park [KO 3.15pm, BT Sport].

Mathewson limped out of the province’s inter-pro derby defeat to Leinster at the weekend, and Munster have today confirmed the 32-year-old will undergo a scan to determine the extent of his knee injury.

Munster's Alby Mathewson Mathewson suffered a knee injury on Saturday. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

With Conor Murray sidelined indefinitely and both Neil Cronin and James Hart also injury absentees, Johann van Graan can ill-afford to lose Mathewson’s experience for the Pool 2 opener, with Duncan Williams the only other senior nine available.

Speaking after Saturday’s defeat at the Aviva Stadium, van Graan admitted he ‘was worried’ that Mathewson would miss the trip to Exeter, and Munster will face an anxious wait to discover the severity of the problem.

Academy scrum-half Jack Stafford, who made three Pro14 appearances last term, is the most likely candidate to be called up should Mathewson be sidelined, with Gloucester visiting Thomond Park in round two.

Mathewson made his Munster debut in the hammering of Ulster a fortnight ago and was again impressive at the Aviva Stadium at the weekend, providing van Graan’s side with an extra spark and energy, while also scoring his first try in red shortly before his enforced departure.

There was, however, more encouraging news provided on the fitness of hooker Rhys Marshall and tighthead John Ryan, as both will return to training this week ahead of the start of the European campaign.

Kiwi Marshall and Ireland international Ryan have both been sidelined since the round three defeat of Ospreys in Cork and their return bolsters van Graan’s options in the front row. 

Meanwhile, Tyler Bleyendaal will return to full training with the Munster squad at their University of Limerick base this week as he continues his comeback from a serious neck injury.

Tyler Bleyendaal Tyler Bleyendaal will resume full training this week. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The out-half hasn’t played since February but has made positive progress in his recovery in recent weeks, and will start taking contact again as he nears a full return to action. 

Elsewhere, Calvin Nash suffered an ankle injury while playing for Munster ‘A’ on Friday night and will undergo an MRI today to determine the extent of his injury. 

Liam O’Connor (knee), Conor Oliver (toe), Jack O’Donoghue (knee), Murray (neck), Cronin (shoulder), Hart (knee), Chris Farrell (knee) and Ronan O’Mahony (ankle) remain long-term absentees. 

Van Graan was asked for an update on Murray’s fitness on Saturday: “I can’t comment on Conor at this stage. As soon as we know anything I’ll let you guys know.”

