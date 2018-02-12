Key defender's Spurs future unsure after Juventus axe - reports

Toby Alderweireld has been linked with a move away from Tottenham.

Updated at 14.45

TOBY ALDERWEIRELDâ€™S TIME at Tottenham Hotspur could be coming to an end following British media reports on Monday he had not travelled to Italy for the clubâ€™s Champions League tie away to Juventus.

The Belgian defender has not featured in manager Mauricio Pochettinoâ€™s team since appearing for the full 90 minutes in the FA Cup replay win over Newport County.

Alderweireld, who spent several months on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, was left out of Spursâ€™ 1-0 win over Arsenal in the North London derby at Wembley on Saturday, after which Pochettino insisted he had selected his best side to beat the Gunners.

A Tottenham spokesman was unavailable for comment when contacted by AFP in London.

Spurs are currently fourth in the Premier League table but still a massive 20 points adrift of runaway leaders Manchester City.

Â© â€“ AFP 2018

