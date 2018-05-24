This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Manchester United in talks with Spurs to sign Alderweireld

Spurs are thought to be demanding a fee upwards of £50 million for the Belgian defender.

By Gavin Quinn Thursday 24 May 2018, 10:46 AM
Alderweireld in action for Tottenham in February.
Image: Martin Rickett
Alderweireld in action for Tottenham in February.
Image: Martin Rickett

THE SEASON IS barely over but it looks like Jose Mourinho is already looking to bring in reinforcements after a disappointing season.

Manchester United have opened talks with Tottenham over the availability of Toby Alderweireld with the London club demanding a fee upwards of £50 million for the Belgian defender, according to reports.

The 29-year-old has yet to agree a new deal at the club and it’s thought Mauricio Pochettino could be willing to cash in on Alderweireld this summer to avoid losing the defender for considerably less or on a free transfer next season when his contract expires.

Tottenham Hotspur v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League - Group H - Wembley Stadium The Belgian defender has been a crucial part of the London club's Premier League and Champions League success over the past two seasons. Source: Adam Davy

Reports suggest that chairman Daniel Levy could demand a fee of up to £75 million this summer, a similar pricetag to Virgil van Dijk’s Liverpool move in Janruary.

Spurs are also reported to be open to offers for full back Danny Rose and central midfielder Mousa Dembele with Ajax teenager Matthias de Ligt a potential replacement in defence.

It’s unknown whether Alderweireld would be a signing to bolster Mourinho’s defence or to replace out of favour Eric Bailly or Victor Lindelöf; the Swede arrived for a fee of over £25 million but has only made 17 league appearances this season.

Chelsea v Manchester United - Emirates FA Cup - Final - Wembley Stadium Mourinho's side suffered a 1-0 FA Cup final defeat at the hands of Chelsea last weekend and it appears that he is already looking to strengthen his squad for next season Source: Nick Potts

The Belgian arrived at White Hart Lane from Atletico Madrid for just £11.5 million in July 2015 and has become a key figure for the club.

Alderweireld has struggled with hamstring and tendon injuries this season, making only 14 league appearances but has returned to full fitness and will represent his country at the World Cup in Russia next month.

Liverpool’s team of misfits against Real Madrid in 2014 demonstrates radical Klopp effect

Barcelona and Spain legend Iniesta signs for Japan’s Vissel Kobe

