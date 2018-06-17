This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Sunday 17 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Stunning Kolarov free-kick seals all three points as Serbia get off to winning start

Aleksandar Kolarov’s sublime free-kick secured a 1-0 victory over Costa Rica on Sunday.

By The42 Team Sunday 17 Jun 2018, 3:10 PM
1 hour ago 4,328 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4075642
Kolarov celebrates at the final whistle.
Image: Dean Mouhtaropoulos
Kolarov celebrates at the final whistle.
Kolarov celebrates at the final whistle.
Image: Dean Mouhtaropoulos

ALEKSANDAR KOLAROV’S SENSATIONAL free-kick proved the difference as Serbia got their World Cup campaign off to a winning start with a 1-0 victory over Costa Rica in Group E.

Serbia, under the tutelage of Mladen Krstajic for the first time in a competitive match, controlled much of Sunday’s clash at Samara Arena, but could not find a way through Costa Rica’s stubborn rearguard until Kolarov stepped just before the hour.

Excellent throughout, Keylor Navas could do little to keep out the defender’s blistering effort, which curled over the wall and into the top corner.

It was nothing less than Serbia deserved for a dominant display, although the best chance of the first half went to Costa Rica’s Giancarlo Gonzalez, who headed over from point-blank range.

Serbia had gone close to prior to Kolarov’s thunderbolt, Aleksandar Mitrovic – a constant thorn in Costa Rica’s side – fluffing his lines when one-on-one with Navas early in the second half.

Costa Rica v Serbia: Group E - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Source: Michael Steele

Mitrovic wasted another chance to wrap up the points late on, but his profligacy did not prove costly as Serbia held on to seal the points.

Both defences were tested in the opening moments – Mitrovic seeing an effort hooked off the line before Gonzalez headed straight at Vladimir Stojkovic at the other end.

Gonzalez spurned another gilt-edged chance 10 minutes later, the Bologna defender heading over despite been unmarked at the back post.

Marking his landmark 104th Serbia appearance, Branislav Ivanovic rolled back the years with a blistering run down the right soon after, but Navas did well to parry his cross away from Mitrovic.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic should have done better with a close-range effort 27 minutes in, only for the offside flag to spare the youngster’s blushes, before Kolarov drew the best out of Navas with a wicked free-kick.

And Serbia were almost punished for their lack of penetration when Francisco Calvo dragged a strike wide as Costa Rica enjoyed a short spell of possession just before the break.

Costa Rica v Serbia: Group E - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Source: Maddie Meyer

Real Madrid goalkeeper Navas showed his quality again five minutes after the restart, racing out to deny Mitrovic, who should have done better from 10 yards out.

Navas could do nothing to prevent Kolarov’s stunning opener, though – Kolarov showing his set-piece proficiency with a venomous, dipping strike that flew in the top-right corner.

Oscar Ramirez introduced Arsenal’s Joel Campbell as Costa Rica chased an equaliser, and the forward had appeals for a penalty waved away when he went down under pressure from Dusko Tosic.

Campbell was proving a nuisance, and only a last-ditch challenge from Nikola Milenkovic prevented Costa Rica’s substitute from getting in on goal.

Serbia substitute Filip Kostic and Mitrovic both wasted golden opportunities to extend Serbia’s advantage late on, the latter’s frustrating outing endind soon after as he was replaced.

Serbia were not made to rue those misses, however, and – although a touchline skirmish between Nemanja Matic and a Costa Rica coach threatened to derail proceedings – stood firm to claim just their second victory from their last seven World Cup group stage matches.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘He’s already the greatest’ – Messi doesn’t need World Cup to be best of all time, says Xavi

Luka Modric on the scoresheet as Croatia ease to victory and go top of Group D

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Taxi driver who drove into pedestrians in Moscow says he fell asleep at the wheel
Taxi driver who drove into pedestrians in Moscow says he fell asleep at the wheel
'It's a journey I didn't expect or want to be on'
Deflected Pogba effort delivers victory for stuttering French against Australia
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Stunning Kolarov free-kick seals all three points as Serbia get off to winning start
Stunning Kolarov free-kick seals all three points as Serbia get off to winning start
'Cristiano is prone to diving'
Argentina boss denies underestimating Iceland despite naming XI a day early
IRELAND
Analysis: How Schmidt's Ireland managed to negate Folau's aerial threat
Analysis: How Schmidt's Ireland managed to negate Folau's aerial threat
'It was the greatest cleanout I've ever seen, and I've seen a few cleanouts in my time'
O'Mahony leads by example in outstanding performance in Melbourne
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Europa League play-offs in Irish football 'is something that we will be encouraging'
Europa League play-offs in Irish football 'is something that we will be encouraging'
Morrissey the saviour as Cork strike late to maintain lead at the summit
Dundalk run riot at Brandywell to extend impressive win streak
WORLD CUP 2018
'He's already the greatest' - Messi doesn't need World Cup to be best of all time, says Xavi
'He's already the greatest' - Messi doesn't need World Cup to be best of all time, says Xavi
Luka Modric on the scoresheet as Croatia ease to victory and go top of Group D
This one moment of class from Christian Eriksen highlights the difference between Peru and Denmark

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie