Dublin: 23 °C Thursday 26 July, 2018
Alex Ferguson looks healthy as he speaks publicly for the first time since brain haemorrhage

The Manchester United great thanked medical staff as well as the support he has received from all over the world.

By Ben Blake Thursday 26 Jul 2018, 2:41 PM
1 hour ago 6,710 Views 14 Comments
FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED manager Alex Ferguson has appeared in special video message posted by the club today.

Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League Ferguson giving ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger a farewell gift back in April. Source: John Peters

The 76-year-old, who became the most successful manager in English football over a 27-year-old period with the Red Devils, required major surgery back in May after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the health scare, Ferguson praised the work of the medical teams that have looked after him in recent months, while thanking those who sent their support.

Manchester United v Watford - Premier League A banner showing support for Ferguson at Old Trafford. Source: Simon Stacpoole/Offside

The Scot finished by confirming that he will be back at Old Trafford to watch United later in the season.

“Just a quick message, to first of all thank the medical staff at Macclesfield, Salford Royal and Alexandra hospitals,” Ferguson began.

Believe me, without those people who gave me such great care, I would not be sitting here today. So thank you, from me and my family.

“It has made me feel so humble, all the messages that I’ve had from all over the world wishing me the best, and the good wishes do resonate very, very strongly with me. So thank you for that support you’ve given me.

“Lastly, I’ll be back later in the season to watch the team. In the meantime, all the best to Jose [Mourinho] and the players. Thank you very much.”

