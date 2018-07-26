Alex Ferguson looks healthy as he speaks publicly for the first time since brain haemorrhage

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED manager Alex Ferguson has appeared in special video message posted by the club today.

Ferguson giving ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger a farewell gift back in April. Source: John Peters

The 76-year-old, who became the most successful manager in English football over a 27-year-old period with the Red Devils, required major surgery back in May after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the health scare, Ferguson praised the work of the medical teams that have looked after him in recent months, while thanking those who sent their support.

A banner showing support for Ferguson at Old Trafford. Source: Simon Stacpoole/Offside

The Scot finished by confirming that he will be back at Old Trafford to watch United later in the season.

“Just a quick message, to first of all thank the medical staff at Macclesfield, Salford Royal and Alexandra hospitals,” Ferguson began.

Believe me, without those people who gave me such great care, I would not be sitting here today. So thank you, from me and my family.

“It has made me feel so humble, all the messages that I’ve had from all over the world wishing me the best, and the good wishes do resonate very, very strongly with me. So thank you for that support you’ve given me.

“Lastly, I’ll be back later in the season to watch the team. In the meantime, all the best to Jose [Mourinho] and the players. Thank you very much.”

On Saturday 5 May, the football world was rocked by the news that Sir Alex Ferguson had undergone surgery for a brain haemorrhage.



Since then, the most successful manager in English football history has battled in a way only he knows how.



Today, we bring you a special message. pic.twitter.com/NgGejgM46e — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 26, 2018

