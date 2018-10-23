This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 23 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

England's Lozowski to miss Springbok Test after EPCR extend ban

The Saracens centre was originally handed a two-week suspension, but will now be unavailable for England’s opening November Test.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 23 Oct 2018, 7:53 PM
15 minutes ago 447 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4301852

SARACENS CENTRE ALEX Lozowski will miss England’s opening November Test against South Africa after an EPCR disciplinary committee extended his suspension by a week.

Lozowski was initially handed a two-week ban after being found guilty of dangerously entering a ruck during the Heineken Champions Cup victory over Glasgow Warriors in round one. 

Saracens Alex Lozowski Lozowski faces another week on the sideline. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

The 25-year-old was suspended for Saracens’ round two clash with Lyon last weekend, as well as their Premiership Cup meeting with Sale Sharks this Friday, but the committee realised he was due to sit out that game in any case to go to Portugal for a training camp with the England squad.

Upon reconvening, the disciplinary committee agreed to extend Lozowski’s ban to three weeks, meaning he will be unavailable for England’s game against the Springboks at Twickenham on Saturday 3 November.

In a statement released this evening, the EPCR say Lozowski is now suspended until Monday 5 November.

“In accordance with World Rugby regulations, suspensions are imposed on the basis that a one-week period of suspension would ordinarily result in a player missing one match, so it was decided that Lozowski would miss his club’s Heineken Champions Cup, Round 2 match against Lyon on 20 October as well as the Premiership Cup match against Leicester Tigers on 27 October, and that he would be free to play on Monday, 29 October,” the statement read.

“Subsequently, Lozowski was selected for an England squad training camp in Portugal, and on the basis of an agreement between the RFU and Premiership Rugby, it appeared that due to his participation in the England training camp, he would not be expected to play in Saracens’ Premiership Cup match on 27 October.

EPCR then requested that the independent Disciplinary Committee administratively review its decision on sanction with regard to the specific matches which would count towards Lozowski’s period of suspension.

“The England Team Manager, Richard Hill, informed the Committee that Lozowski would be made available for selection for the Premiership Cup match in order for the match to count towards his suspension. However, it was decided that had the player not received a sanction, he would not in the normal course of events have been expected to play in the match against Leicester Tigers on 27 October.

“The Committee concluded that in the context of Lozowski’s suspension, Saracens’ Premiership Cup match against Leicester Tigers should not be regarded as one that the player would have been expected to play in on account of his England squad selection.

“It was therefore decided that Lozowski’s two-week period of suspension should take in Saracens’ Heineken Champions Cup, Round 2 match against Lyon, Saracens’ Premiership Cup match against Sale Sharks on Friday, 2 November and/or England’s international match against South Africa on Saturday, 3 November.”

Lozowski, who has won four England caps, will be available to face New Zealand on Saturday 10 November, before Japan and Australia visit London to play Eddie Jones’ side. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Keita and Henderson ruled out of Liverpool's Champions League clash but there's good news
    Keita and Henderson ruled out of Liverpool's Champions League clash but there's good news
    Outstanding Ozil inspires Arsenal to superb comeback win over Leicester
    Real Madrid skipper Ramos quick to play down training ground bust-up
    LEINSTER
    Toulouse's stunning winning try against Leinster started with clever homework
    Toulouse's stunning winning try against Leinster started with clever homework
    Cronin hopes to move on with Ireland call after Leinster's slip in Toulouse
    'It was a huge occasion for them and you could see what it meant to them'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Mourinho walks half a mile to Old Trafford as Man United bus stuck in traffic again
    Mourinho walks half a mile to Old Trafford as Man United bus stuck in traffic again
    Scottish Premiership leaders hope to extend young Irish defender's impressive loan spell
    Bonucci turned down Man United move to return 'home' to Juventus
    UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    LIVE: Man United vs Juventus, Champions League
    LIVE: Man United vs Juventus, Champions League
    'Men against teenagers - as 1-0 defeats go, this was a thrashing': Juve's Euro lesson to United
    Man City are not ready to win the Champions League, claims Guardiola

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie