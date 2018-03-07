Son of Irish rugby legend Keith Wood scores amazing try to win Munster Junior Cup

The St Munchin's team with their trophy. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

ST MUNCHIN’S COLLEGE of Limerick were crowned 2018 Munster Schools Junior Cup champions at Thomond Park earlier today.

Ending a 20-year drought, Munchin’s got the better of holders CBC of Cork thanks to a 15-10 victory.

Alex Wood, son of legendary Ireland and Munster hooker Keith, scored a scintillating try early in the second half, and we’ll certainly be keeping an eye out for his name in the future.

Source: Munster Rugby

Here’s the trophy presentation:

