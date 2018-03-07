Son of Irish rugby legend Keith Wood scores amazing try to win Munster Junior Cup

ST MUNCHIN’S COLLEGE of Limerick were crowned 2018 Munster Schools Junior Cup champions at Thomond Park earlier today.
Ending a 20-year drought, Munchin’s got the better of holders CBC of Cork thanks to a 15-10 victory.
Alex Wood, son of legendary Ireland and Munster hooker Keith, scored a scintillating try early in the second half, and we’ll certainly be keeping an eye out for his name in the future.
Here’s the trophy presentation:
