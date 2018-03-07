  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Son of Irish rugby legend Keith Wood scores amazing try to win Munster Junior Cup

St Munchin’s were victorious at Thomond Park this afternoon — ending a 20-year wait.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 7 Mar 2018, 6:04 PM
10 hours ago 29,636 Views 13 Comments
http://the42.ie/3890818

St. Munchin's celebrate after the win The St Munchin's team with their trophy. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

ST MUNCHIN’S COLLEGE of Limerick were crowned 2018 Munster Schools Junior Cup champions at Thomond Park earlier today.

Ending a 20-year drought, Munchin’s got the better of holders CBC of Cork thanks to a 15-10 victory.

Alex Wood, son of legendary Ireland and Munster hooker Keith, scored a scintillating try early in the second half, and we’ll certainly be keeping an eye out for his name in the future.

msjc Source: Munster Rugby

Here’s the trophy presentation:

Posted by on Thursday, 8 March 2018

Belvo complete incredible late comeback to keep three-in-a-row bid alive

Ex-Ireland forwards coach, former Munster star to take over at Super Rugby’s Hurricanes

Ben Blake
