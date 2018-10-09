This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Tuesday 9 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two Russian internationals condemned after 'disgusting' cafe attack

Video footage has emerged of Alexander Kokorin and Pavel Mamaev allegedly assaulting a government official in Moscow.

By AFP Tuesday 9 Oct 2018, 2:40 PM
1 hour ago 2,431 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4276362
Kokorin (left) in action against Celtic during last season's Europa League.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Kokorin (left) in action against Celtic during last season's Europa League.
Kokorin (left) in action against Celtic during last season's Europa League.
Image: Imago/PA Images

THE RUSSIAN PREMIER League has condemned disgraced players Pavel Mamaev and Alexander Kokorin for allegedly assaulting a government official and said they should face “severe” punishment.

On Monday, Krasnodar midfielder Mamayev and Zenit Saint Petersburg forward Alexander Kokorin attacked a Russian trade ministry official in a Moscow cafe after he complained about their behaviour.

The assault by the players — both former Russian internationals who have courted controversy in the past — has sparked outrage, prompting the interior ministry to open a criminal probe.

“The Russian Premier League expresses its outrage and strongly condemns their [players'] rowdy behaviour,” the Russian Premier League said in a statement.

“This act not only casts a shadow over the glorious names of FC Zenit and FC Krasnodar but all of Russian football.

We believe that those responsible should be punished in the most severe way. There is no place for hooligans in football!”

Russian Premier League club Krasnodar pledged to do everything to terminate Mamaev’s contract, while Zenit said Kokorin’s role in the incident was “disgusting.”

“We are currently looking into how to terminate a contract with the player,” FC Krasnodar said in a statement.

The club said Mamaev, 30, would have to pay “the largest possible fine” and would be barred from training with the first team for the time being.

Internet video footage showed Kokorin, Mamaev and their friends throwing chairs at trade ministry official Denis Pak, who sought medical assistance before reporting the incident to the police.

“What we saw in the video is outrageous,” Krasnodar added.

Spain: Celta Vigo v FK Krasnodar - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: First Leg Krasnodar midfielder Mamaev. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

FC Zenit said Tuesday Kokorin, 27, would be disciplined pending the outcome of the police investigation.

“Zenit management and fans feel nothing but disappointment that one of the country’s most talented footballers behaved in a disgusting manner,” the club said in a statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin — “just like the whole country” — was aware of the incident and described the video as “rather unpleasant.”

It is not the first time the players’ behaviour has raised eyebrows.

Russia’s Football Union suspended the pair in July 2016 after a video emerged from a Monte Carlo nightclub where Mamaev and Kokorin allegedly spent €258,000 on a champagne-fuelled party following Euro 2016, where Russia flopped.

Kokorin, who sat out this year’s World Cup with a knee injury, later apologised for his behaviour and was welcomed back into the national team.

Mamaev last played for the national side at Euro 2016, when they finished bottom of their group.

© – AFP, 2018 

Comments are closed for legal reasons

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    McGregor's coach expects to see Khabib rematch come next, but would love to see Diaz trilogy
    McGregor's coach expects to see Khabib rematch come next, but would love to see Diaz trilogy
    Dana White dismisses claim UFC should shoulder blame for Khabib's actions
    UFC dig hole for themselves but strike PPV gold with potential Khabib-McGregor fallout
    FOOTBALL
    Carrick: I fell into two-year depression after the 2009 Champions League final
    Carrick: I fell into two-year depression after the 2009 Champions League final
    Pogba and Mourinho feud has been exaggerated, says France manager Deschamps
    Mbappe, Pulisic and Alexander-Arnold all shortlisted for inaugural Kopa Trophy
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Mourinho under FA investigation after allegedly swearing in Portuguese
    Mourinho under FA investigation after allegedly swearing in Portuguese
    Here are the 30 male and 15 female nominees for the Ballon d'Or
    Guardiola says sorry to Gabriel Jesus for stopping him taking penalty
    MANCHESTER CITY
    'Liverpool lacking a Silva' - Reds urged to sign creative player
    'Liverpool lacking a Silva' - Reds urged to sign creative player
    'I'll take it!' — Klopp satisfied with Man City draw
    'If we played quickly, Liverpool are better than us' — Guardiola
    REVIEW
    Brees breaks Manning's all-time passing record as Saints beat Redskins
    Brees breaks Manning's all-time passing record as Saints beat Redskins
    Review: The Kia Ceed has blossomed into a well-tuned machine that's fighting for class honours
    Rams and Chiefs remain undefeated, Gano slays Giants from long range

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie