This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 28 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Top player' Sanchez backed by Giggs to come good if used in his best role

The Manchester United forward has endured a testing time since arriving at Old Trafford.

By The42 Team Friday 28 Sep 2018, 6:43 PM
50 minutes ago 778 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4260177
Image: Nigel French
Image: Nigel French

ALEXIS SANCHEZ REMAINS a ‘top player’ in the eyes of Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs and is being backed to overcome a testing spell at Old Trafford.

The Chilean forward was expected to slot seamlessly into the Red Devils fold upon his arrival from Arsenal in January.

As a proven performer at the highest level and a man with considerable Premier League experience to his name, Sanchez was considered to be a marquee signing for United – especially as interest from arch-rivals City had been seen off to secure his signature.

The 29-year-old has, however, endured a difficult start to life in his new surroundings, with a goal return standing at just three in 23 appearances as he struggles to make his mark.

Giggs, though, believes that Sanchez will come good, as he stated on Sky Sports when talking about his current problems and how Jose Mourinho can bring the best out of him: “I’m a big fan of Sanchez, I was a big fan of his at Arsenal and sometimes it just takes players a bit longer to settle in – even though he’s a top player he just looks like he’s a bit short of confidence, but I’m sure he’ll come good as he’s a top goalscorer and a good player as well.

“He can play anywhere across the front, he played on the right for Barcelona and upfront in his better days for Arsenal.

“I’ve seen him just off the left the most for United so it just depends who he’s playing with and who they’re playing against.

“He can also play that No. 10 role but I think the best performances I’ve seen from him at United are just coming off the left, but it’s just not quite happening for him at the moment.”

United could do with Sanchez rediscovering his spark over the coming weeks, as the inconsistent side is about to enter another testing run.

Mourinho’s men, who have collected just one win at Old Trafford this season, will be heading back out on the road this weekend as they travel to West Ham.

They then have meetings with Valencia, Newcastle, Chelsea, Juventus and Everton to come before the end of October as the fixture list continues to pile up.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    Football legends pay tribute to the late Liam Miller at a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh
    FOOTBALL
    'Still close to my heart': Joachim Low disappointed after Ozil rebuffs attempts at reconciliation
    'Still close to my heart': Joachim Low disappointed after Ozil rebuffs attempts at reconciliation
    Vincent Kompany to donate testimonial money to Manchester homelessness fund
    Ronaldo free to face United at Old Trafford after receiving only one-match ban
    IRELAND
    'Robbie is on his way back' - 10 months after knee surgery Brady due back for Nations League double-header
    'Robbie is on his way back' - 10 months after knee surgery Brady due back for Nations League double-header
    Four new Irish restaurants named in high profile food guide
    Former Ireland International Player of the Year Karen Duggan announces retirement aged 27
    TIGER WOODS
    Woods sits out afternoon foursomes as Poulter and Garcia called up by Europe
    Woods sits out afternoon foursomes as Poulter and Garcia called up by Europe
    Fleetwood and Molinari offer glimmer of hope as Team Europe avoid whitewash in opening fourballs
    Rose produces perfect chip but Americans seize early edge in Ryder Cup fourballs
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    A goal that sums up the man â Hazard's likeable modesty goes hand-in-hand with his brilliance
    A goal that sums up the man — Hazard's likeable modesty goes hand-in-hand with his brilliance
    Guardiola warns Mendy as French defender arrives late after attending Joshua title fight
    Fulham and Jacksonville Jaguars owner moves closer to £600m purchase of Wembley Stadium

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie