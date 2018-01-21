  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 21 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sanchez and Mkhitaryan set for medicals ahead of swap deal

Manchester United’s pursuit of Alexis Sanchez should soon come to a close after the Arsenal man appeared to be bound for the city.

By The42 Team Sunday 21 Jan 2018, 1:27 PM
8 hours ago 10,129 Views 73 Comments
http://the42.ie/3809232
Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez
Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez
Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez

ARSENAL FORWARD ALEXIS Sanchez and Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan were to undergo medicals on Sunday as their swap deal neared completion, reports said.

Sanchez was due to arrive in Manchester with agent Fernando Felicevich, with a medical scheduled for Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile Sky Sports reported on Sunday that Mkhitaryan would also have a medical in London.

The deals may not be officially completed until Monday as both Sanchez and Mkhitaryan are non-EU players and must have their work permits ratified by their new clubs.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger and United manager Jose Mourinho both said they expected the two-way deal between the Premier League rivals to go through.

Manchester United v Burnley - Premier League - Old Trafford Henrikh Mkhitaryan is expected to sign for Arsenal. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

Wenger said Chile international Sanchez was absent for their 4-1 win against Crystal Palace yesterday because he was close to completing a deal that has been in the making since United out-bid Manchester City for the former Barcelona star.

“I expect soon or never,” Mourinho said after his side’s 1-0 win against Burnley. “I think it is so close, so close, so close that if it doesn’t happen it’s not going to happen.”

“So I am positive, I know my people are doing everything they can — the owners with the green light, Mr Woodward working hard… and everybody is giving everything they can and I think they are going to be successful,” he added.

Additional reporting by AFP.

© AFP, 2018

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Silva sacked as Watford blame Everton approach for Premier League slump

Klopp explains why Liverpool won’t be spending Coutinho cash in January window

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (73)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I've dreamed of it since I was a kid!' 17-year-old Irish striker makes Premier League debut
'I've dreamed of it since I was a kid!' 17-year-old Irish striker makes Premier League debut
Former Malaga boss Javi Gracia confirmed as Silva's replacement at Watford
Kane strike earns Tottenham a point as forward closes in on 100 Premier League goals
FOOTBALL
Sanchez and Mkhitaryan set for medicals ahead of swap deal
Sanchez and Mkhitaryan set for medicals ahead of swap deal
Guardiola salutes 'outstanding' Man City after 21st Premier League win
'He's paid a heavy price for his bravery and commitment. It's a big blow'
LEINSTER
Quarter-final shake-up pits Leinster against Saracens while Munster host Toulon
Quarter-final shake-up pits Leinster against Saracens while Munster host Toulon
Montpellier stars Pienaar and Cruden fancy Leinster's Champions Cup chances
Leinster's Lowe lights up with attacking magic but balances out with errors
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'm very proud to be part of this club and that's the reason why I came here'
'I'm very proud to be part of this club and that's the reason why I came here'
Munster blow Castres away with rousing Thomond performance to progress
As it happened: Munster vs Castres, Champions Cup
MUNSTER
Concern for Schmidt as Dave Kilcoyne leaves Thomond on crutches
Concern for Schmidt as Dave Kilcoyne leaves Thomond on crutches
Munster's Champions Cup clash with Castres delayed due to heavy rain in Limerick
Munster's European hopes hang in the balance as they enter make-or-break territory

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie