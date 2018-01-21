Sanchez and Mkhitaryan set for medicals ahead of swap deal

ARSENAL FORWARD ALEXIS Sanchez and Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan were to undergo medicals on Sunday as their swap deal neared completion, reports said.

Sanchez was due to arrive in Manchester with agent Fernando Felicevich, with a medical scheduled for Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile Sky Sports reported on Sunday that Mkhitaryan would also have a medical in London.

The deals may not be officially completed until Monday as both Sanchez and Mkhitaryan are non-EU players and must have their work permits ratified by their new clubs.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger and United manager Jose Mourinho both said they expected the two-way deal between the Premier League rivals to go through.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is expected to sign for Arsenal. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

Wenger said Chile international Sanchez was absent for their 4-1 win against Crystal Palace yesterday because he was close to completing a deal that has been in the making since United out-bid Manchester City for the former Barcelona star.

“I expect soon or never,” Mourinho said after his side’s 1-0 win against Burnley. “I think it is so close, so close, so close that if it doesn’t happen it’s not going to happen.”

“So I am positive, I know my people are doing everything they can — the owners with the green light, Mr Woodward working hard… and everybody is giving everything they can and I think they are going to be successful,” he added.

Additional reporting by AFP.

