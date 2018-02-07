  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 7 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Alexis Sanchez won't be spending 16 months in prison despite committing tax fraud

The Manchester United forward was accused of defrauding the treasury of €1 million between 2012 and 2013.

By The42 Team Wednesday 7 Feb 2018, 11:50 AM
11 hours ago 6,321 Views 18 Comments
http://the42.ie/3838623
Alexis Sanchez (file pic).
Alexis Sanchez (file pic).
Alexis Sanchez (file pic).

ALEXIS SANCHEZ HAS accepted a 16-month prison sentence for committing tax fraud during his time at Barcelona.

The Manchester United forward was accused of defrauding the treasury of €1 million between 2012 and 2013, relating to income from his image rights.

Sanchez has reached an agreement with the prosecutor to pay the money he owes with interest.

Despite the verdict, the Chilean will not spend time in prison as he is a first offender and the sentence is less than two years.

The ex-Arsenal star is the latest football figure to be punished by Spanish prosecutors for dodging taxes.

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jose Mourinho and Ricardo Carvalho have all been pursued by the authorities recently.

Barcelona star Messi managed to exchange his 21-month jail term for a €250,000 fine, while Mourinho paid to settle his and Carvalho was given a fine and a seven-month sentence. Ronaldo, accused of owing €14.7m, has protested his innocence in an ongoing case.

More to follow

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Controversy as huge flag blocks VAR camera, allowing offside goal to stand>

Leipzig boss says Keita’s form ‘not as consistent’ since sealing Liverpool move>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Troy Deeney facing no disciplinary action for middle-finger gesture to Chelsea fans
Troy Deeney facing no disciplinary action for middle-finger gesture to Chelsea fans
Chelsea loanee fined for grabbing opponent's groin
He loves this game! Ex-Man United defender Evra signs up with West Ham
ITALY
Ireland U20s forced to make changes as Ulster duo required for Pro14 action
Ireland U20s forced to make changes as Ulster duo required for Pro14 action
'We’re not in this to just kick penalties and drop goals' - Ireland on the attack
Carbery ready to take rare turn at 10 against Italy
FRANCE
Conan and Toner set to start for Ireland with Larmour on the bench
Conan and Toner set to start for Ireland with Larmour on the bench
'That game was definitely my proudest moment in Irish rugby'
Analysis: Peter O'Mahony's unseen work and all the Ireland rucks against France
FOOTBALL
Jesse Lingard apologises over 'totally unacceptable' tweet during Munich memorial service
Jesse Lingard apologises over 'totally unacceptable' tweet during Munich memorial service
'My heart is in Madrid' — Chelsea keeper Courtois
Patriots star Tom Brady inspired Spurs talisman Harry Kane
IRELAND
24 new venues for your next night out... according to Ireland's best DJs
24 new venues for your next night out... according to Ireland's best DJs
Toner willing to welcome Ryan competition with open arms
"Votes for women!": Suffragette's granddaughter returns to smash windows at Dublin Castle

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie