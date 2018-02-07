Alexis Sanchez won't be spending 16 months in prison despite committing tax fraud

ALEXIS SANCHEZ HAS accepted a 16-month prison sentence for committing tax fraud during his time at Barcelona.

The Manchester United forward was accused of defrauding the treasury of €1 million between 2012 and 2013, relating to income from his image rights.

Sanchez has reached an agreement with the prosecutor to pay the money he owes with interest.

Despite the verdict, the Chilean will not spend time in prison as he is a first offender and the sentence is less than two years.

The ex-Arsenal star is the latest football figure to be punished by Spanish prosecutors for dodging taxes.

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jose Mourinho and Ricardo Carvalho have all been pursued by the authorities recently.

Barcelona star Messi managed to exchange his 21-month jail term for a €250,000 fine, while Mourinho paid to settle his and Carvalho was given a fine and a seven-month sentence. Ronaldo, accused of owing €14.7m, has protested his innocence in an ongoing case.

More to follow

