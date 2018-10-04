This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 4 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Harrington and McGinley use all their experience to battle the Scottish wind

The Irish pair are one shot off the early lead at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

By The42 Team Thursday 4 Oct 2018, 6:17 PM
12 minutes ago 299 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4269183
Harrington in action at Kingsbarns today.
Image: Getty Images
Harrington in action at Kingsbarns today.
Harrington in action at Kingsbarns today.
Image: Getty Images

BOTH PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON and Paul McGinley carded five birdies apiece en route to a pair of 69s in the opening round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.

The Irish duo are sitting one shot off the early lead, which is held by England’s Matt Wallace and Australian Marcus Fraser on four-under par after a day of high winds. 

Harrington, fresh off his role as one of the victorious Ryder Cup vice-captains last week, hit the turn three-under on the links at Kingsbarns, but dropped shots on 10 and 16 set him back.

The Dubliner did, however, repair some of the damage with further birdies on 12 and 15 and he finished on three-under in a share for third alongside five players, including McGinley.

He too started his week at Kingsbarns and after bogeying the first, rebounded strongly with two birdies on the front-nine and another three on the home stretch, signing for a 69.

Wallace and Fraser have set the early pace having played St Andrew’s and Carnoustie on Thursday respectively, with Harrington and McGinley, South Korean Jinho Choi, Thai Phachara Khongwatmai and Austrian Matthias Schwab at three-under, a shot clear of a group including two-time defending champion Tyrrell Hatton and double reigning Major Champion Brooks Koepka.

Shane Lowry carded a level-par round of 72 at Kingsbarns to sit in a tie for 25th, while Robin Dawson (+2), Graeme McDowell (+5) and Paul Dunne (+6) are further down the field.

Live leaderboard available here> 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say âAnyone fancy a pint?â'
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    FOOTBALL
    Wales captain Bale named to face Spain and Ireland after shaking off groin strain
    Wales captain Bale named to face Spain and Ireland after shaking off groin strain
    'There's a lot of crybabies out there' - Roy Keane says players need to get on with it despite manager rows
    'We have to blame ourselves' - Klopp frustrated by Liverpool attackers
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Man United captain apologises after liking Instagram post calling for Mourinho's exit
    Man United captain apologises after liking Instagram post calling for Mourinho's exit
    'I've been told I'm not allowed' - Pogba not speaking to media amid reports of ban
    'Lukaku is a defender’s dream' – Man United striker’s lack of movement criticised by Ferdinand
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Liverpool give positive update after Keita spends the night in Italian hospital
    Liverpool give positive update after Keita spends the night in Italian hospital
    Shamrock Rovers announce record transfer of Bazunu to Manchester City
    Bouncing back! Pep Guardiola relieved after 'important' Manchester City win
    RYDER CUP
    'What shocked me was that the spectators were taking pictures of me, but no one was calling for help'
    'What shocked me was that the spectators were taking pictures of me, but no one was calling for help'
    'Back to reality' - Ryder Cup hero Tommy Fleetwood sets sights on season-ending victory
    'I love the kid to death' - Koepka dismisses talk of Johnson bust-up during Ryder Cup

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie