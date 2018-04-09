  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 9 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Alice Kinsella, daughter of ex-Ireland midfielder Mark, strikes gymnastics gold for England

The 17-year-old won the women’s balance beam event.

By Emma Duffy Monday 9 Apr 2018, 11:52 AM
1 hour ago 4,996 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/3947899
17 again: Kinsella on her way to gold.
Image: Danny Lawson
17 again: Kinsella on her way to gold.
17 again: Kinsella on her way to gold.
Image: Danny Lawson

Updated 11.59

17-YEAR-OLD Alice Kinsella, daughter of former Ireland midfielder Mark, has struck gymnastics gold for England at the Commonwealth Games.

Her first-place finish in the women’s beam on Australia’s Gold Coast comes as her first major title victory.

Essex-born Kinsella scored 13.7 to edge Australia’s Georgia-Brown into silver, while England teammate Kelly Simm pocketed the bronze medal.

It’s the teenager’s third medal of the Games – England took silver in the team competition and she earned bronze in the all-around.

“I have never felt so nervous in all my life because it was quite tight,” the Park Wrekin gymnast said after, as quoted by Express & Star.

“But I just went out there to do the exact same floor routine that I do in training and see what came out of it. I could have done a lot better, the beam wasn’t quite what I wanted with the landing so I could have improved on that.

“But I am still so proud of what I have done here.”

Kinsella’s father, Mark, was capped 48 times for the Boys in Green and was part of Mick McCarthy’s 2002 World Cup squad. He also lined out with Charlton Athletic and Aston Villa.

Mark Kinsella 9/9/2003 Source: ©INPHO

He now works as a coach at Drogheda United and alongside Noel King with the Ireland U21s, for whom his son and Alice’s brother, Liam, plays. The 22-year-old is on the books at Wallsall.

Liam tweeted after his sister’s achievement: “Definition of hard work pays off.”

A talented family, alright.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Kidney’s London Irish win, Madigan and Bristol promoted, and all the exiles action

Deegan the latest star turn off the unrivalled Leinster production line

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'Johnny and Isa, theyâve been there before and know what it takes to win'
'Johnny and Isa, they’ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
'I need those games' - SOB keen on Australia tour after missing Grand Slam
FOOTBALL
'Maybe it is my fault' - City goal collapses worrying Guardiola
'Maybe it is my fault' - City goal collapses worrying Guardiola
'It is very difficult to explain': Conte bemused by Chelsea's failure to beat West Ham
'Sometimes he needs to rest': Zidane explains Ronaldo's derby withdrawal
PREMIER LEAGUE
Chicharito's late equaliser leaves Chelsea's top-four bid in tatters
Chicharito's late equaliser leaves Chelsea's top-four bid in tatters
Wenger happy to keep winning run going after 'hectic' finish against Southampton
Shane Long on the scoresheet with deft finish but Welbeck double sinks Southampton
MANCHESTER CITY
Guardiola: Man City deserve greater title credit after derby defeat
Guardiola: Man City deserve greater title credit after derby defeat
Take the title, Mourinho challenges Man United after spoiling City's party
Paul Pogba comes good and more Premier League talking points
MANCHESTER UNITED
Mourinho plays down Guardiola's 'mistake' in Pogba claim
Mourinho plays down Guardiola's 'mistake' in Pogba claim
We didn't want to be clowns at City's party - Smalling
De Bruyne rested as City prioritise Champions League comeback

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie