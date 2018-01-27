  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 27 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I'd have to face the indignity of reporting to Rassie': Coetzee blasts SA Rugby in letter to CEO

South African head coach Allister Coetzee has launched a stunning attack against his current employers, SA Rugby.

By Gavan Casey Saturday 27 Jan 2018, 4:41 PM
5 hours ago 11,667 Views 26 Comments
http://the42.ie/3820188
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

SPRINGBOK HEAD COACH Allister Coetzee has launched a scathing attack against the South African Rugby Union in an explosive letter addressed to CEO Jurie Roux.

Coetzee – who has overseen just 11 wins in 25 matches since taking the reins in 2016 – claims he was recently informed by SA Rugby that his current contract would be terminated to make way for former Munster chief Rassie Erasmus, who departed the Irish province to take the role of director of rugby with the ‘Boks.

Though Erasmus was officially recruited to work in tandem with head coach Coetzee – not dissimilar to his arrangement with Anthony Foley and Munster when he touched down in Ireland in 2016 – Coetzee claims he was informed at a meeting on 18 January that he was to be replaced in a head-coaching capacity by Erasmus.

Coetzee had presumed the meeting to be a performance review as he’s still under contract, and described SARU’s treatment of him as ‘deeply reprehensible’.

“…it was made plain to me that the meeting would deal with the anticipated performance review and its procedures as contemplated by my employment contract,” Coetzee wrote in his letter to CEO Roux, which was obtained by Times Live in South Africa and confirmed as legitimate by SARU.

“Instead‚ the meeting was used as a platform to inform me of SARU’s decision that it intends to‚ inter alia‚ terminate my contract of employment with immediate effect.

“You informed me that the decision was taken by Mark Alexander (President of SARU)‚ Francois Davids (Deputy President) and James Stoffberg (Vice President) and mandated you as the CEO of SARU to inform me of the decision.

“You further informed me that a further aspect of the decision is that my services will be terminated regardless of the outcome of the anticipated performance review‚ as contemplated by my employment contract.

And‚ should I wish to remain in SARU’s employment‚ I will be reduced to a ceremonial coach‚ and further that Johan Erasmus (‘Rassie’) has already been employed to replace me and is already performing the duties of the Springbok Coach. Should I be reduced to the position of a ceremonial coach I would have to face the indignity of reporting to Rassie.

“I also find it deeply reprehensible that‚ notwithstanding the fact that I have at all relevant times displayed the utmost good faith towards SARU‚ SARU has not‚ as a minimum‚ returned the favour.

“In any event‚ SARU is contractually obliged to exercise utmost good faith towards me. The fact that a decision has been made that I will be reduced to a ceremonial coach should I resist any attempt by SARU to terminate my services does not only constitute an unfair labour practice but again infringes my right to dignity and equality.”

Allister Coetzee Allister Coetzee has accused SA Rugby of setting him up to fail in the role of Springboks head coach Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Though still not officially sacked, Coetzee concluded his letter with a plethora of complaints as to the circumstances surrounding his tenure, indicating he was set up to fail as ‘Boks coach.

The 54-year-old also accused SARU of destroying the career of one of his predecessors, Peter De Villiers.

“I was the most successful Super Rugby Coach at the time of my appointment and was requested to return to Springbok rugby from Japan because my country needed me‚” Coetzee said.

My treatment since my return suggested that elements in SARU embarked on a deliberate attempt to undermine me from the word go and to create the public impression of incompetence on my part whilst wilfully obstructing my efforts to be successful.

“I will not allow elements in SARU to wilfully destroy me and render me unemployable as was done to Peter De Villiers.

“I am not interested in money and that I will fight to protect my hard-earned reputation which is in the process of being deliberately soiled publicly by elements within SARU.”

‘I think about the guy every single day’ – Peter Stringer pays emotional tribute to Anthony Foley

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (26)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Former Liverpool striker rediscovering 'love and hunger' for football in Sligo
Former Liverpool striker rediscovering 'love and hunger' for football in Sligo
West Ham complete loan capture of Euro 2016-winning midfielder from Inter
No change on Sturridge future, but Ings will stay - Klopp
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
BARCELONA
Ronaldo heartened by Ballon d'Or battles with 'great' Messi
Ronaldo heartened by Ballon d'Or battles with 'great' Messi
The Catalan influence in today's Irish basketball final
Espanyol lodge scathing complaint against Piqué and Busquets for post-match remarks
FOOTBALL
Ronaldo on the double from the penalty spot as Madrid put four goals past Valencia
Ronaldo on the double from the penalty spot as Madrid put four goals past Valencia
Mourinho unsurprised by Sanchez display
Sanchez impresses on debut as Man United put four goals past Yeovil Town in the FA Cup
TIGER WOODS
It was a grind - Woods feeling good after Torrey Pines fightback
It was a grind - Woods feeling good after Torrey Pines fightback
Lowry and Power slip below cut line as Tiger clings on for weekend at Torrey Pines
After 10 months out, 'rusty' Woods begins latest comeback with flashes of old magic

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie