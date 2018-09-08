This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 8 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All Blacks survive stern Argentina challenge to maintain winning championship run

It was a far from convincing victory from the All Blacks.

By The42 Team Saturday 8 Sep 2018, 11:29 AM
1 hour ago 3,066 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4225760
Anton Lienert-Brown (Ieft) and TJ Perenara (right) celebrate a New Zealand try
Anton Lienert-Brown (Ieft) and TJ Perenara (right) celebrate a New Zealand try
Anton Lienert-Brown (Ieft) and TJ Perenara (right) celebrate a New Zealand try

NEW ZEALAND WERE provided with their sternest challenge of the Rugby Championship so far as they maintained their 100% with a hard-fought 46-24 win over Argentina.

Having eased past Australia in their opening two matches, New Zealand made seven changes for the visit of the Pumas in Nelson, Richie Mo’unga making his full debut after starring in Crusaders’ victorious Super Rugby campaign.

He enjoyed a profitable night with the boot, kicking 16 points, but the All Blacks were on the back foot for long periods against an Argentina team that beat South Africa last time out and it was not until Kieran Read and TJ Perenara crossed for two tries in nine minutes that victory was effectively sealed.

Injuries to Ngani Laumape and Brodie Retallick will give coach Steve Hansen cause for concern, with Argentina, despite the defeat, likely to be the more satisfied of the two sides after producing further signs of progress under Mario Ledesma.

Mo’unga slotted over his first Test points in the fifth minute before Sanchez wasted an immediate chance to level from the tee.

The All Blacks saw Ben Smith, Laumape and Retallick all forced off with injuries, with full-back Smith the only one to return to the field.

And the hosts then found themselves behind when Ramiro Moyano broke free down the left and brilliantly weaved past Mo’unga and Perenara for the game’s opening try.

New Zealand quickly responded through Nehe Milner-Skudder, normal service resumed as he finished off a superb attacking move.

Perenara then dummied and stretched over from close range but Argentina continued to threaten and looked to have reduced the deficit when Moyano went over again, this time on the opposite flank, only to see a wonderful solo effort disallowed as he was deemed to have gone in touch while crossing the line.

The boot of Mo’unga made it an 11-point gap at half-time, however, Argentina piled pressure on the New Zealand line following the restart and Sanchez darted over before converting to put the Pumas within striking distance.

Read re-established New Zealand’s breathing room after a break from Smith and, after Sanchez converted a long-range penalty, Perenara crossed underneath the posts to effectively put the game to bed.

Emiliano Boffelli gave Argentina more to celebrate as the visitors refused to accept defeat, which Shannon Frizell made absolutely sure of as the All Blacks had the final say, Jack Goodhue giving the scoreline a more flattering look than was merited in the last minute.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Diego Simeone's son fulfills prophecy with debut goal for Argentina
    Diego Simeone's son fulfills prophecy with debut goal for Argentina
    'My conscience is really clear': Ramos unperturbed by potential Salah backlash
    'Our record against top teams is non-existent': Southgate still looking upwards ahead of Spain
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'It has not diminished my enthusiasm for the job one jot'
    'It has not diminished my enthusiasm for the job one jot'
    'I had butterflies in my belly' - Robinson reflects on international debut
    Ireland suffer heavy Nations League defeat on a miserable night in Cardiff
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Bold, youthful Wales blow away lumbering Ireland
    Bold, youthful Wales blow away lumbering Ireland
    Promising young Liverpool goalkeeper called up to train with Ireland's senior squad
    Ryan Giggs delighted with 17-year-old star Ethan Ampadu and 'magnificent' Wales
    WALES
    DBU reaches agreement with Denmark players to face Wales
    DBU reaches agreement with Denmark players to face Wales
    Ireland debut for Robinson as O'Neill names starting line-up to face Wales
    'There's no reason why he can't feel some part English and also be very proud to play for Ireland'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie