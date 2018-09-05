Mo'unga in for Barrett as All Blacks make seven changes for Argentina

RICHIE MO’UNGA IS among seven changes to the New Zealand team for this weekend’s Rugby Championship clash with Argentina.
The All Blacks have won their first two matches — both against Bledisloe Cup rivals Australia — and coach Steve Hansen has taken the opportunity to hand starts to a number of fringe men.
Mo’unga comes in for Beauden Barrett, who he had been tipped to replace prior to the two-time World Rugby Player of the Year’s scintilating four-try show against the Wallabies.
Sam Whitelock is another notable absentee, although he appears among the replacements, with Joe Moody injured and Liam Squire, Sam Cane, Aaron Smith and Jordie Barrett also sitting out.
Captain Kieran Read remains in the side, as Nehe Milner-Skudder makes his first Test appearance of 2018.
Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi is set to make his New Zealand debut from the bench.
However, Hansen insists the changes to the side do not suggest a disrespect towards Argentina, believing the All Blacks must grow the squad and pace themselves across the season.
“While we’ve made a number of changes from our last outing, this is not a reflection on Argentina but rather a desire by us to grow the experience and depth of our squad,” he said.
“Secondary to that, we also know that if we don’t use the whole squad across a long season, we’ll run out of steam later in the year.
“In making these changes, it also needs to be said that the high expectation we place on ourselves remains the same, regardless of who we’ve selected. The All Blacks jersey demands this.”
15. Ben Smith
14. Nehe Milner-Skudder
13. Jack Goodhue
12. Ngani Laumape
11. Waisake Naholo
10. Richie Mo’unga
9. TJ Perenara
1. Karl Tu’inukuafe
2. Codie Taylor
3. Owen Franks
4. Brodie Retallick
5. Scott Barrett
6. Shannon Frizell
7. Ardie Savea
8. Kieran Read (captain).
Replacements:
16. Nathan Harris
17. Tim Perry
18. Ofa Tuungafasi
19. Sam Whitelock
20. Luke Whitelock
21. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi
22. Damian McKenzie
23. Anton Lienert-Brown.
