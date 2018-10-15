All Blacks name mammoth squad for tour of Japan and Europe

New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen (right) and selector Grant Fox earlier today.

DALTON PAPALII IS the only uncapped player named in a 32-man All Blacks squad for their tour of Japan and Europe, while Matt Todd has also been included.

Papalii, the 21-year-old Auckland loose forward, received a surprise call-up with New Zealand missing Sam Cane (neck), while Shannon Frizell and Jordan Taufua are unavailable.

Todd, who plays for the Panasonic Wild Knights in Japan, is part of the squad after being granted an exemption by New Zealand Rugby (NZR).

“We thank the NZR board and Panasonic for supporting the selection of Matt. It’s much appreciated,” All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen said.

Todd, a veteran of 14 Tests, is contracted to return to New Zealand with the Crusaders in 2019.

Dalton Papalii (pictured scoring a try for The Blues) is called up. Source: AAP/PA Images

Hooker Dane Coles returns after missing most of 2018, while Brodie Retallick, Liam Squire, Nepo Laulala and Joe Moody are also back.

The All Blacks face Australia (27 October) and Japan (3 November) before heading to Europe, where they will meet England (11 November), Ireland (18 November) and Italy (25 November).

New Zealand also named a wider squad of 19 players to prepare for the Test against Japan, including 10 uncapped players.

We congratulate Dalton on being named in the 32-man squad for the tour. He has played outstanding rugby this year and deserves his opportunity,” Hansen added.

“We also congratulate those new All Blacks named in the wider squad for the Japan Test. All these players and their families can be proud of the hard work, commitment and dedication that has led to this point.”

New Zealand’s 32-man squad

Forwards:

Dane Coles (31, Wellington, 56)

Nathan Harris (26, Bay of Plenty, 18)

Codie Taylor (27, Canterbury, 38)

Owen Franks (30, Canterbury, 103)

Nepo Laulala (27, Counties Manukau, 13)

Joe Moody (30, Canterbury, 36)

Karl Tu’inukuafe (25, North Harbour, 9)

Ofa Tuungafasi (26, Auckland, 22)

Scott Barrett (23, Taranaki, 14)

Brodie Retallick (27, Hawke’s Bay, 71)

Patrick Tuipulotu (25, Auckland, 19)

Samuel Whitelock (30, Canterbury, 105)

Vaea Fifita (26, Wellington, 7)

Dalton Papalii (21, Auckland, uncapped)

Kieran Read, captain (32, Counties Manukau, 114)

Ardie Savea (25, Wellington, 31)

Liam Squire (27, Tasman, 20)

Matt Todd (30, Canterbury, 14)

Backs:

TJ Perenara (26, Wellington, 51)

Aaron Smith (28, Manawatu, 79)

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (23, Taranaki, 1)

Beauden Barrett (27, Taranaki, 69)

Damian McKenzie (23, Waikato, 19)

Richie Mo’unga (24, Canterbury, 4)

Ryan Crotty (30, Canterbury, 41)

Jack Goodhue (23, Northland, 5)

Anton Lienert-Brown (23, Waikato, 30)

Sonny Bill Williams (33, Counties Manukau, 49)

Jordie Barrett (21, Taranaki, 7)

Rieko Ioane (21, Auckland, 20)

Waisake Naholo (27, Taranaki, 24)

Ben Smith (32, Otago, 73)

Additional 19-man squad for Japan tour

Forwards:

Asafo Aumua (20, Wellington, uncapped, two non-Tests)

Liam Coltman (28, Otago, 3)

Tyrel Lomax (22, Tasman, uncapped)

Reuben O’Neill (23, Taranaki, uncapped)

Tim Perry (29, Tasman, 5)

Angus Ta’avao (28, Taranaki, 1)

Luke Romano (32, Canterbury, 31)

Jackson Hemopo (24, Manawatu, 2)

Gareth Evans (27, Hawke’s Bay, uncapped)

Dillon Hunt (23, North Harbour, uncapped, one non-Test)

Luke Whitelock (27, Canterbury, 6)

Backs:

Mitchell Drummond (24, Canterbury, uncapped, one non-Test)

Bryn Hall (26, North Harbour, uncapped)

Brett Cameron (21, Canterbury, uncapped)

Ngani Laumape (25, Manawatu, 8)

Matt Proctor (25, Wellington, uncapped)

George Bridge (23, Canterbury, uncapped)

David Havili (23, Tasman, 3)

Nehe Milner-Skudder (27, Manawatu, 12)

