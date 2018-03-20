  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 20 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All-Ireland camogie club finals re-fixtures announced after two postponements due to bad weather

The date for the National League Division 1 final between Cork and Kilkenny has also been confirmed.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 20 Mar 2018, 8:38 PM
3 minutes ago 7 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3915134

THE DETAILS FOR the rescheduled All-Ireland senior and intermediate club championship finals have been announced, following two postponements due to bad weather.

The original fixtures, which were supposed to take place in Croke Park, were interrupted by Storm Emma and the Beast from the East earlier this month, and were refixed for last Sunday 18 March.

Both games however were called off once again along with several National League ties due to heavy snowfall.

The senior and intermediate deciders will now take place on Saturday 24 March in St. Tiernach’s Park, Clones, Co. Monaghan.

Athenry of Galway and Kildare champions Johnstownbridge will contest the intermediate decider at 1.30pm, which will be followed by the senior final at 3pm between Sarsfields of Galway and Derry side Slaughtneil.

Meanwhile, the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Division 1 Final between Kilkenny and Cork has also been fixed for Sunday 8 April.

A venue and throw-in time for this fixture will be confirmed in due course.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

National League football final to clash with Leinster’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens

‘He took on a sinking ship, the thing was in a state’ – Carlow’s football rising to end 33-year promotion wait

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
7 moments that helped tilt Ireland towards Grand Slam glory
'It's one of the great days for us': Snow-delayed Ireland return to warm welcome after Grand Slam
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
IRELAND
Ireland's Grand Slam victory over England draws over 1.3 million TV viewers
Ireland's Grand Slam victory over England draws over 1.3 million TV viewers
Treatment of 'hooded men' wasn't torture, human rights court rules
'Since moving to Ireland I have been born again, I want to thank the country for that'
ENGLAND
'He just has to get his head down and work. I feel he can be one of the best in the world'
'He just has to get his head down and work. I feel he can be one of the best in the world'
'I used to watch the Five Nations and think these places were on a whole different planet'
Johnny Sexton revels in Grand Slam glory after 'weird, horrible' build-up week
SIX NATIONS
The Rugby Show Live: Rating the Irish Grand Slam winners' performances
The Rugby Show Live: Rating the Irish Grand Slam winners' performances
Analysis: Tadhg Furlong's brilliance highlights ferocious Ireland forwards display
Only 4 Irish players make the cut in Opta's Team of the Six Nations

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie