All-Ireland camogie club finals re-fixtures announced after two postponements due to bad weather

THE DETAILS FOR the rescheduled All-Ireland senior and intermediate club championship finals have been announced, following two postponements due to bad weather.

The original fixtures, which were supposed to take place in Croke Park, were interrupted by Storm Emma and the Beast from the East earlier this month, and were refixed for last Sunday 18 March.

Update: The AIB All-Ireland Senior & Intermediate Camogie Club Championships Finals which were postponed due to the recent severe weather have been re-scheduled for Sunday March 18th at #CrokePark pic.twitter.com/MowK7Mzvkk — Croke Park (@CrokePark) March 6, 2018

Both games however were called off once again along with several National League ties due to heavy snowfall.

Unfortunately today's @AIB_GAA All-Ireland Senior & Intermediate Club Championships Finals have been postponed in the interest of safety due to the current severe weather. Details of the re-arrangement of these Finals will be finalised and announced in due course. pic.twitter.com/e8nl04Conp — Camogie Association (@OfficialCamogie) March 18, 2018

The senior and intermediate deciders will now take place on Saturday 24 March in St. Tiernach’s Park, Clones, Co. Monaghan.

Athenry of Galway and Kildare champions Johnstownbridge will contest the intermediate decider at 1.30pm, which will be followed by the senior final at 3pm between Sarsfields of Galway and Derry side Slaughtneil.

Meanwhile, the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Division 1 Final between Kilkenny and Cork has also been fixed for Sunday 8 April.

A venue and throw-in time for this fixture will be confirmed in due course.

