All-Ireland GAA club finals to go up against Ireland-England Six Nations showdown

Corofin, Nemo Rangers, Cuala and Na Piarsaigh are all in action on St Patrick's Day.

THE GAA HAVE confirmed the details for this year’s All-Ireland senior club finals which will see the Croke Park double-header go up against the Ireland-England clash in the final round of the Six Nations.

The football decider between Galway’s Corofin and Cork’s Nemo Rangers has been scheduled for 2pm on Saturday 17 March with the hurling final involving Dublin’s Cuala and Limerick’s Na Piarsaigh pencilled in for 3.45pm.

Both games will overlap with Ireland’s final game of the 2018 Six Nations campaign which sees them face England at 2.45pm in Twickenham.

It’s a change of format for the GAA to play the football match first as the curtain-raiser to the club hurling showpiece.

They have also reverted to 2pm and 3.45pm throw-in times after last year’s deciders saw Cuala triumph in a hurling final that commenced at 3pm and Dr Crokes claim the football title in a game that started at 5pm.

All four clubs involved are former All-Ireland champions. Corofin have brought the Andy Merrigan Cup back to Galway in 1998 and 2015 while Nemo Rangers are the roll of honour leaders with seven crowns to their credit, the last coming in 2003.

Cuala (2017) and Na Piarsaigh (2016) have both lifted their maiden All-Ireland hurling crowns over the past two years.

